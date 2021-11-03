My family of 5 traveled around Europe for 30 days with 1 backpack each. Here are my 11 best packing tips.

We were able to fit everything into five personal bags. Diana Blinkhorn

My family of 5 spent a month in Europe with one backpack each thanks to these packing tips.

month in Europe Make a full packing list, try everything on, and do a trial run before you actually have to leave.

Test out different bag options and utilize all of the space, including the outside of the bag.

When my family started planning our month-long, dream European adventure, I challenged myself to pack as light as possible.

I have three young kids, so I knew packing one backpack per person would make navigating airports, trains, and cobblestone streets so much easier. Now I don't think I'll ever overpack again.

Read on for some of my top packing tips.

Plan all the aspects of your trip before you pack

If you're looking to pack as light as possible, planning is so important.

Think about the length of your trip, different climates and temperatures, and the types of activities you'll be doing, so you can get an idea of everything you'll need.

Write down everything you need to pack a few weeks before

Creating a list helped me so much. Once I knew what I needed to bring, I wrote it all down so I could gather everything and set it aside weeks before our trip (when possible).

As I thought of things, I just added them to the list to make sure I didn't forget them.

Create a capsule wardrobe that can be mixed and matched

Reply to @im_you_uoy_mi it might sound crazy but it totally works! ##familytravel ##travelingwithkids ##learnontiktok ##tiktokpartner ##capsulewardrobe

I knew I had to be strategic with how I packed, especially for our clothes.

I created capsule wardrobes for all five of us made up of neutral items that were easy to mix and match.

I also focused on layering, which helped us get the most use out of the items we brought.

Practice packing before the day of the trip

A week before the trip, I did a practice run of the pack.

This helped me visualize what we needed, edit down things we could do without, and figure out any last-minute items I needed to pick up to make sure everything ran smoothly.

Make sure all your non-clothing items have a place

In addition to packing clothes for my family, I had to gather toiletries, games, snacks for the plane, electronics, and more.

I made sure everything had its own place by assigning storage bags for things like chargers, masks, and important documents, which made packing and unpacking simple and stress-free.

Schedule a try-on day to make sure everything fits comfortably

Pack for my 5 year old with me! #familytravel #momhacks #pinterestmomtiktok #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner

Creating a capsule wardrobe can be tricky, but for us, the key was trying it all on before we left. This was especially helpful for packing for my three young kids.

To ensure everything I packed got worn, I made sure all the items fit, and that my kids were comfortable in and liked to wear them.

Utilize all of your space with packing tricks and accessories

I used packing cubes and different folding techniques to help make the most of my space and keep my bag organized.

I measured each item against the height of the cube and folded it flat to sit upright, which helped me squeeze in as much as possible and made the items easy to see. This way, I didn't have to destroy the entire pack to find specific items.

Use the outside of your bag for items you want easy access to

Don't be scared to use the outside of your bag for extra space.

You can clip things like hats, empty water bottles, and neck pillows for your flight so you don't take up valuable packing space inside your bag.

Test out different bags to see which is most comfortable for travel

Since you'll be wearing the bags through airports and destination cities, you want to make sure to find something comfortable for you.

I had my girls test out a few different styles and sizes before picking them out, and I ended up preferring a weekender bag over a traditional backpack.

Wear your bulkiest items on your travel days

If bag space is limited, wear bulky items like sneakers, sweaters, and jackets on travel days.

Not only will it save you space, but you'll also be extra comfortable (and warm) for your travels.

Pack an extra, multifunctional bag

One unexpected item that really came in handy was the extra canvas bag we packed.

We used it for extra food and souvenirs. Plus, it was a lifesaver when we needed a place for dirty clothes before laundry days.