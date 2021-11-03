Bleecker Street Nabs Western Drama ‘Montana Story’ Starring Haley Lu Richardson

Bleecker Street has landed U.S. rights to “ Montana Story ,” a Western drama starring Haley Lu Richardson.

The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews. IndieWire praised “Montana Story” as “a patient, captivating portrait of the past that stays with us long after the wind stops blowing.” Bleecker Street plans to release it in theaters sometime in 2022.

Scott McGehee and David Siegel wrote and directed “Montana Story,” which co-stars Owen Teague, Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock and Asivak Koostachin. The neo-Western centers on two estranged siblings (Richardson and Teague), who return home to the sprawling ranch where they were raised.

“David and Scott’s film cuts to the quick of the pain haunting this American family,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “As their story unfolds, two siblings portrayed beautifully by Haley and Owen, find their own strength in the land around them and the people beside them.”

Add Siegel and McGehee, ”We’re thrilled to be partnering with Bleecker Street, whose total commitment to independent filmmaking and the theatrical experience is so in sync with our own. We’re very excited for them to bring audiences home to Montana.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and ICM Partners. Stage 6 Films picked up all international rights in a separate deal.

The New York-based Bleecker Street’s recent slate includes “Mass” starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton; “I’m Your Man” with Dan Stevens; and “Together” featuring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan. The company recently picked up Tim Roth’s suspenseful family drama “Sundown,” as well as Geeta Malik’s family comedy “India Sweets and Spices.”