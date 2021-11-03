CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Robinhood expands offering that allows retail investors to buy into IPOs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DKV2_0clXW8vY00

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Wednesday it would allow companies issuing shares through its IPO Access platform to set aside some stock for members of the public with ties to the issuers.

Directed Share Programs (DSPs), which Robinhood refers to as its "friends and family" offering, allows employees, customers, vendors, or others who have a relationship with the issuing company an opportunity to buy shares at the IPO price.

As part of the DSP program, the company reserves a portion of IPO shares for a specific group of people and Robinhood helps distribute these shares to those select individuals.

In May, the popular online brokerage unveiled the IPO Access offering, which gives retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in IPOs.

Large institutional investors and funds have traditionally been the first in line for allocations on IPOs, as the investment banks that control share allocations typically prioritize deep-pocketed Wall Street clients.

That typically leaves most retail investors with no option but to buy into stock of a newly listed company only after its shares start trading - which often means paying a higher price.

Through its new platform, Robinhood works with Wall Street investment banks to get allocations for retail investors.

Robinhood has partnered with 12 companies that have made their IPOs available to its customers, as of October 31.

Its latest offering will make IPO shares accessible to an even bigger pool of retail investors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Shiba Inu Probably Won't Be On Robinhood Anytime Soon

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is not going to be listed on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) anytime soon, considering the comments made by the firm's chief operating officer Christine Brown. What Happened: Brown told Decrypt during a recent interview the company is "not going to talk about it," referring to the decision to...
STOCKS
u.today

Robinhood's Head of Crypto Operations Praises Shiba Inu Community

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, shared some words of praise for the Shiba Inu community when asked whether the leading online trading app intended to list the meme coin during a recent crypto event:. Ads. When SHIB? One of my favorite things is seeing the community around...
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Ipos#Institutional Investors#Robinhood Markets Inc#Ipo Access#Share Programs#Dsp
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
Fortune

Robinhood says it might not need coins like Shiba Inu on its platform

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, Christine Brown, the chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said that Robinhood is not in a rush to add new cryptocurrency coins to its trading platform, dampening hopes that it will list the popular meme coin Shiba Inu.
MARKETS
Money Morning

Why Rivian Stock Isn’t a Buy After the IPO

Rivian stock is finally going public this week, and it will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RIVN. The electric vehicle (EV) startup looks to land a valuation of $65 billion when all is said and done. The company will offer 135 million shares at $72 to $74 each,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Director Of Coinbase Global Sold $7.0M In Stock

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam Iii, Director at Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), made a large insider sell on November 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Iii sold 19,819 shares of Coinbase Global at prices ranging from $344.30 to $363.07. The total transaction amounted to $6,989,554.
STOCKS
CNBC

A 'whole new class' of consumers is entering the crypto space, says Visa executive

SINGAPORE — Nonfungible tokens or NFTs have opened up the market for crypto assets to many more people this year, according to an executive from Visa. NFTs are unique digital assets and act as a collector's item that can't be duplicated, making them rare by design. Ownership of these assets — which can include everything from music, digital artwork and website domain — is recorded on a blockchain, or a digital ledger.
MARKETS
Reuters

Robinhood says 1.6 million people now on crypto wallet waitlist

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) now has 1.6 million people on the waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallet, up from 1 million just a few weeks ago, Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said on Tuesday. The retail broker's crypto wallet, which will allow its...
MARKETS
CNBC

Jim Cramer on where to invest in the markets following infrastructure bill

CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to the latest $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and what that means for infrastructure stocks, which have been on the rise for weeks. "I'm calling this the obvious market," Cramer said as shares of Caterpillar and steel company Nucor climbed in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in November

Chewy appears set to bite into a resurgence. Etsy remains adept at crafting gains. Pinterest could soon pin down a recovery. E-commerce stocks have struggled in recent months as the reopening of retail stores has shoppers spending more time offline. This has led to more investor uncertainty surrounding this sector.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy