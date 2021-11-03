CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Record-Breaking Season 15 Sets December Premiere Date

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfKpU_0clXVuo200

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will debut its record-breaking 15th Season in December.

The comedy series returns on Dec. 1 on FXX , with new episodes then available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes. With the debut, “It’s Always Sunny” will now be the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, surpassing previous record holder “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”

In the eight-episode season, in the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.

“It’s Always Sunny” was renewed for four more seasons total in December 2020, meaning the show will run through at least Season 18. The show was created by McElhenney, who also executive produces along with Day, Howerton, David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, Nick Frenkel, and Michael Rotenberg.

The show was one of FX’s first originals, airing alongside early hits like “The Shield,” “Rescue Me” and “Nip/Tuck.” It is also FX’s longest-running show, period. Its core cast has remained intact virtually throughout its run. It began airing on FX but moved to FXX in its ninth season.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Search Party’ to End with Season 5 in January (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will premiere with all 10 episodes on Jan. 7, 2022. The thriller comedy, which premiered on TBS in 2016 before moving to HBO Max for Season 3, follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance. Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) along in the venture. Cast members newly...
NFL
Variety

Onyx Collective on Hulu Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Casts Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, Angela Grovey (EXCLUSIVE)

The legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has cast Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, and Angela Grovey in series regular roles. The trio join previously announced series lead Emayatzy Corinealdi. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. Jo has been cast in the role of Daniel. Described as your dorky next door neighbor who grew...
TV SERIES
Variety

TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers’ and TruTV’s ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed; ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ Set Premiere Dates

TBS’ “Miracle Workers” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi and TruTV’s “Tacoma FD” have been greenlit for fourth installments, the “TNets” (TBS, TNT, TruTV) announced today in a statement. In addition, TBS has picked up “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” for a 10-episode series and the network has set premiere dates for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “American Dad!” (Jan. 20 and Jan. 24, respectively). TNT’s “Snowpiercer” will debut its third season on Jan. 24. “’Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ never fail to deliver good times, good laughs and passionate fans. We love the unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy of these...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Danny Devito
Person
David Hornsby
Person
Megan Ganz
Person
Glenn Howerton
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish, The Bachelor, The Chase, Promised Land: ABC Sets Six Premiere Dates for Mid-Season 2021-22 (Watch)

The alphabet network has unveiled some of its mid-season plans and upcoming premieres for six new and returning shows. They are Abbott Elementary (new comedy, December 7th and January 4th), The Bachelor (season 26, January 3rd), Black-ish (eighth and final season, January 4th), The Chase (season two resumes January 5th), Women of the Movement (new drama, January 6th), and Promised Land (new drama, January 24th). Additional premiere and return dates will be announced in the future.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+’s ‘Servant’ Releases First Season 3 Teaser & Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s psychological horror series Servant is returning for a third season, and the new teaser promises more dark, terrifying madness. Season 3 will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 21, and sees the return of Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Snatch), along with new addition Sunita Mani (GLOW). Shyamalan will once again serve as executive producer.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 3 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on The CW?

Following tonight’s finale, of course it makes sense to want to know the Stargirl season 3 premiere date. So what can we tell you in here about the show’s long-term future? Let’s just say we have a lot to talk through. First and foremost, we should kick things off with...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Snowpiercer Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

Snowpiercer will hit the tracks again in 2022. TNT announced Wednesday the third season of the post-apocalyptic drama will launch Monday, January 24, 2022. News of a premiere date comes months after it was revealed the show would be returning for a fourth season. While many shows don't know their...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Comedy Series#Fxx#Hulu
Advertising Age

Meet the 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' writer who is now an agency creative leader

Atlanta-based agency Dagger is bringing entertainment world muscle into its fold and has hired Hollywood veteran Lance Krall as its new VP, co-group creative director. Krall, a writer, producer, and actor, is perhaps best known for his credits as staff writer for hit TV shows including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Last Man Standing." He also co-wrote the script for the comedic film "The Layover." Prior to that Krall starred in his own sketch comedy show on SpikeTV called "The Lance Krall Show." As an actor, he's also appeared on "The Office" (as character Dwight Schrute's taekwondo instructor Sensei Ira Glicksberg), "The Goldbergs," "Monk," "Free Radio" and "Breaking In."
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: NBC Comedies Return, ‘Heels’ Renewed, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Premiere Date, Daniel Dae Kim Joins ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Hanna’ Final Season, ‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed and More!

NBC is bringing comedy back to its schedule with the premieres of new series American Auto on December 13 and Grand Crew on December 14. NBC’s returning comedy series Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor are set to air special holiday episodes on December 15. They will all make their timeslot premieres in 2022.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Holiday Episode of Young Rock Gets December Premiere Date

NBC has revealed the premiere date for Young Rock’s holiday special episode. The network announced on Tuesday that the holiday special will air on December 5th at 8 PM ET/PT on the network. The episode is described as follows:. “Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is...
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Teaser and Premiere Date

The teaser trailer for season two of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones finds the dysfunctional televangelist family ready to launch Gemstones on Digital Demand (GODD), a 24-hour on demand sermon service. The teaser also reveals Jesse Gemstone is stepping up his game and declaring himself the logical choice to lead the family after Eli Gemstone retires.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Deadline

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’: Roku Sets Premiere Date For Holiday Movie, Shares First Look

Just a day after Halloween and Zoey and Mo of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are ringing in the holidays over at their new home – Roku. On Monday the Roku Channel unveiled a glimpse at Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a holiday-themed film based on the Emmy-nominated musical series. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The film is also set to pick up where Season 2 left off. In the first look, Zoey and Mo (Alex Newell) hit the mall to get goodies for...
MOVIES
UPI News

NBC sets December dates for comedy debuts, returns

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced American Auto, its new workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz, is slated to premiere on Dec. 13. Another new show, Grand Crew, featuring Nicole Byer and Justin Cunningham, will debut on Dec. 14. The network's sophomore sitcoms -- Dwayne Johnson's Young...
TV SERIES
104.5 KDAT

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Draws Record-Breaking Audience

The audience for the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone doubled the audience for Season 3. Sunday night's (Nov. 7) two-episode debut was also the most-watched cable telecast in over three years. Deadline shares that eight million people watched Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. By comparison, the Season 3 premiere drew...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Series Will End With Season 5, Streamer Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First-Look Photos

HBO Max will bring in the new year with the final season of popular dark comedy Search Party. The streamer revealed that season five will be the final season. It comes as it set the premiere date for its return and unveiled a first look at the season. Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Part 2, Season 1

HBO Max has set the return date for the second half of season one of Gossip Girl. The first of the final six episodes of the reboot will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. Part one debuted in July with six episodes, all currently available to stream on HBO Max. Developed by Joshua Safran, based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, the new iteration takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy