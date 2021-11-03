‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Record-Breaking Season 15 Sets December Premiere Date

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will debut its record-breaking 15th Season in December.

The comedy series returns on Dec. 1 on FXX , with new episodes then available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes. With the debut, “It’s Always Sunny” will now be the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, surpassing previous record holder “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”

In the eight-episode season, in the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.

“It’s Always Sunny” was renewed for four more seasons total in December 2020, meaning the show will run through at least Season 18. The show was created by McElhenney, who also executive produces along with Day, Howerton, David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, Nick Frenkel, and Michael Rotenberg.

The show was one of FX’s first originals, airing alongside early hits like “The Shield,” “Rescue Me” and “Nip/Tuck.” It is also FX’s longest-running show, period. Its core cast has remained intact virtually throughout its run. It began airing on FX but moved to FXX in its ninth season.