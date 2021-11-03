CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers sign righty Trevor Gott to 1-year deal

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year, major league contract, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Gott, 29, spent the entire 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, going 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and three saves in 43 appearances (one start). He struck out 53 batters in 41 2/3 innings.

He was granted free agency on Oct. 4.

Gott owns a 13-6 career record in the majors with a 5.01 ERA and five saves in 146 appearances, all in relief, with the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Washington Nationals (2016-18) and Giants (2019-20).

Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Corey Seager atop class of stars

–Field Level Media

