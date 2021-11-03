Pro-Bitcoin Miami Mayor Says He Will Take Next Paycheck 100% in BTC

Mayor Suarez wants to give Miami residents free Bitcoin. Residents will not need to hold MiamiCoin to be eligible. The mayor wants more people to trade Bitcoin. The adoption of digital assets has now gone through the roof, with most countries looking for ways to regulate them so their citizens can trade them securely. Although others are still wasting time regarding these regulations, some take the initiative and bring crypto to their citizens. Such is the case of the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. In a new move to affirm his desire to make the state a crypto hub, the mayor has announced that residents of Miami would be hoping to earn free Bitcoins.

