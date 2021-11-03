CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Bitcoin Miami Mayor Says He Will Take Next Paycheck 100% in BTC

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of the U.S. city of Miami says that he is going to take 100% of his next paycheck in bitcoin and become the first American politician to accept a salary in cryptocurrency. The mayor is currently trying to build his city into a bitcoin capital of the...

Miami Mayor Says City Will Give Every Citizen Bitcoin Dividends

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a big supporter of Bitcoin, recently telling FOX Business that he would be taking his salary in BTC. He’s also making it more attractive for citizens of Miami to get involved in the cryptocurrency by promising to be “the first city in America” to give a BTC yield paid out “as a dividend directly to its residents.”
Mayor Suarez: Miami residents will get free Bitcoin

Mayor Suarez wants to give Miami residents free Bitcoin. Residents will not need to hold MiamiCoin to be eligible. The mayor wants more people to trade Bitcoin. The adoption of digital assets has now gone through the roof, with most countries looking for ways to regulate them so their citizens can trade them securely. Although others are still wasting time regarding these regulations, some take the initiative and bring crypto to their citizens. Such is the case of the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. In a new move to affirm his desire to make the state a crypto hub, the mayor has announced that residents of Miami would be hoping to earn free Bitcoins.
Miami's mayor says residents will receive a bitcoin dividend in a MiamiCoin wallet

Miami is giving its residents a bitcoin dividend, according to Mayor Francis Suarez. The Miami Mayor announced on CoinDeskTV today that a yield from the staking of the city's MiamiCoin will be paid directly to residents who acquire a wallet, register for the dividend and pass a verification process. MiamiCoin...
Growing Number of US Mayors Want to Be Paid in Bitcoin

A growing number of mayors in cities across the U.S. have said they want to be paid in bitcoin. The mayor of Miami said he is going to take his entire salary in the cryptocurrency, two other mayors will be converting their paychecks into bitcoin, and the mayor-elect of New York City will take his first three paychecks in crypto.
Miami mayor to accept entire salary in bitcoin

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who just secured a second term this week, said he will accept 100% of his salary in bitcoin, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday that the move will "send a message to the world that we are going to be one of the most innovative governments and innovative cities on the planet."
Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Pledges To Accept First Paychecks In Bitcoin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is pledging to accept his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. It’s a push to court cryptocurrency businesses in New York City. On Twitter Thursday, Adams responded to Miami’s mayor, who vowed to become the first American politician to accept part of their salary in Bitcoin. In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021 Adams says he’ll do it for his first three paychecks, predicting, “New York City is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry.”
Miami mayor volunteers to be the first U.S politician to take salary in Bitcoin

Suarez’s wish was inspired by a tweet from Bitcoin-bull Anthony Pompliano, who made a post posing the question, which U.S politician would be the first to accept their salary in Bitcoin?. Over the last few years, Pompliano has been a central figure in driving Bitcoin adoption forward. The path to...
Botswana Does Not Have Regulatory Framework for Crypto — Central Bank

The Bank of Botswana (BOB) has said the country does not have a specific legal or regulatory framework pertaining to crypto assets. The bank does, however, warn residents investing in cryptocurrencies that they will have no legal recourse should they suffer financial losses. Central Bank Responding to Public Inquiries. In...
Meet the Antminer S19 XP — Bitmain Reveals ASIC Manufacturer's Most Powerful Bitcoin Miner

At the World Digital Mining Summit in Dubai, the leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) bitcoin mining rig manufacturer, Bitmain, revealed the company’s most powerful bitcoin mining device to date. The new Antminer S19 XP will boast up to 140 terahash per second (TH/s) and uses 27% less electricity per terahash than the most efficient and profitable bitcoin miner today.
SEC Rejects Vaneck Bitcoin Spot Market ETF Over Price Manipulation Concerns

On Friday, November 12, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected Vaneck’s bitcoin spot market exchange-traded fund (ETF). The U.S. regulator noted that the denial was due to the lack of prevention toward “fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.”. Following the approval of a few bitcoin ETFs that leverage...
Austria Plans to Tax Cryptocurrencies Like Stocks, Vows Equal Treatment

As a growing number of governments are looking to tap into crypto profits, authorities in Austria have indicated their intention to tax gains from digital asset investments just like those from stocks and bonds. The move is expected to increase trust and access to cryptocurrencies. Austria to Apply Capital Gains...
As Bitcoin Soared Past $68K, Plan B Says Floor Model Shows BTC Reaching '$100K This Year'

On November 8, 2021, the price of bitcoin reached an all-time high of $68,564 per unit at 10:57 p.m. (ET) on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Plan B, the creator of the bitcoin price model called stock-to-flow (S2F), has correctly predicted the last three months of bitcoin prices and recently said that based on the floor model the price will reach $100K this year.
Square Unveils Plans to Help Bitcoin Become the Native Currency for the Internet

Square Inc. has affirmed that its focus is on helping bitcoin become the native currency for the internet. CEO Jack Dorsey explained, “We have a number of initiatives toward that goal” that will help “bitcoin reach a mainstream audience while at the same time strengthening the network and ecosystem.”. Square’s...
