Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 10:. Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in relatively tight ranges after Tuesday's macroeconomic data releases and central bank speakers offered no surprises. As focus shifts to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report and the weekly jobless claims figures, the cautious market mood allows the greenback to stay resilient against its rivals. Investors will keep a close eye on developments surrounding the negotiations over Brexit's Northern Ireland protocol as well.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO