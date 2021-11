Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series has officially found its latest star. On Wednesday, reports indicated that Daniel Dae Kim has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming live-action series, and will be portraying the Fire Lord Ozai, who also happens to be the father of Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Kim is best known for his roles on Lost, Hawaii Five-O, and Hellboy, and actually previously voiced a character in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender, playing General Fong in both the animated series and its 2007 video game. He joins a cast that also includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

