CanAlaska Uranium upsizes financing to $11.5 million

Germany-based digital receipts company anybill has received seed financing of EUR 1.9 million. The financing is to be used primarily for the expansion of the acceptance infrastructure and product development. anybill aims to deliver a digital receipt for every payment - in merchant apps, banking and payment apps or without an application. With the scalable API services, retailers of all sizes have the option of issuing digital receipts. anybill acts as a technical enabler and enables digital documents to be used as an embedded service in third-party applications such as banking or retailer apps via SDK modules.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO