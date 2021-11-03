CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rubio: Supply Chain Problems Show SBA Needs to Do More to Help Innovative Small Businesses

By KEVIN DERBY
 7 days ago
Insisting it will help innovative small businesses, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is continuing to champion U.S. Sen. Chris Coons’, D-Del., “Research Advancing to Market Production (RAMP) for Innovators Act.”

First introduced by the senators back in 2019, the bill “would improve small businesses’ ability to commercialize in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs” and “would expand access to research and development awards with preference to small firms with high growth potential, improve technical and business assistance, assess small business commercialization impact, and assist firms with the intellectual property protection process.”

Rubio weighed in on the bill last week.

“The pandemic highlighted America’s supply chain vulnerabilities and our over reliance on countries like China,” Rubio said. “It is more important than ever that we harness the strength and ingenuity of small businesses across the country to scale up our domestic manufacturing and innovation. This legislation would help startups and other small business innovators access federal research and development dollars, protect their intellectual property, and commercialize.”

“Small businesses are America’s engine of innovation, and with support in bringing their ideas to market, these startups can drive job growth and strengthen our economic security,” Coons said. “Helping startups access financial support and business advice means that they can focus on turning promising technology into innovative products that increase the prosperity and security of our nation. I’m proud to partner again with Senator Rubio to help innovative small manufacturers bring their technologies to the market.”

The proposal “improves the timeliness of SBIR/STTR decision proposals, prioritizes firms with a likelihood of commercialization, and expands Direct to Phase II flexibility; requires the SBA to coordinate all agencies to develop a commercialization impact assessment; directs the SBA Administrator to coordinate with the United States Patent and Trade Office to allow some SBIR recipients priority and fee waivers with the OneTrack patent program, and creates a designated technology commercialization official at each participating agency to provide assistance to awardees in commercializing and transitioning technologies, and report to the SBA actions taken to simplify, standardize, and expedite the process.”

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on which both Coons and Rubio sit. Over in the U.S. House, U.S. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., and Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, are championing the proposal.

FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis, Cathy McMorris Rodgers Want National Privacy Standard, Rules for Consumer Privacy, Data Security

This week, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who leads Republicans on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., who leads Republicans on the U.S. House Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, issued the following statement on a legislative draft that, they say, establishes a national privacy standard to protect Americans and sets clear rules for consumer privacy and data security in the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tallahasseereports.com

Marco Rubio Proposing GOP Divorce from Big Business

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) called for Republicans to break from big business in policy and politics when he spoke at the National Conservatism Conference yesterday. He also penned an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel saying America’s largest companies have peddled “anti-American ideologies” and “wokeness” which has contributed to America’s growing partisan divide.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Introduces the Protecting Sensitive Personal Data Act

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “Protecting Sensitive Personal Data Act,” which he insisted will “expand the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS)’ oversight authority of transactions involving Americans’ sensitive personal data” and “would protect important personal information, such as genetic test results, health conditions, insurance applications, financial hardship data, security clearance information, geolocation data, private emails, data for generating government identification, and credit report information.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbslocal.com

Sen. Marco Rubio Takes Big Business To Task A Year Before Election

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Sen. Marco Rubio has proposed holding corporate leaders legally liable “when they abuse their corporate privilege by pushing wasteful, anti-American nonsense.”. In an op-ed published Monday, the Republican senator called corporate America “the instrument of anti-American ideologies.” Rubio bemoaned what he described as corporate America’s “wokeness” —...
ORLANDO, FL
WUHF

How SBA loans strengthen small businesses

M&T Bank was the top small business lender in the Rochester and Buffalo SBA District and among the top ten nationally, according to data just released by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for its 2021 fiscal year. In case you don't know, SBA loans work with lenders to provide...
ROCHESTER, NY
