I've been to quite a few concerts in my time, but you can't really call a Kenny Chesney performance a concert, it is an all night party! If you haven't had the pleasure of singing along with Kenny to his huge collection of hits, this is one party you will not want to miss out on. If you don't have it on your 2022 calendar already put Kenny Chesney on Saturday June, 4th 2022 as he blows the roof of AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO