Louisville Public Media in Kentucky hired Gabrielle Jones as VP of content, a new position. Jones’ first day with LPM is Dec. 8. She is currently audience editor for KERA in Dallas, where she has worked since 2019. She has also been an editor and held development and marketing positions for VPM in Richmond, Va. Jones is on the board of directors for the Public Media Journalists Association.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO