“Little House on the Prairie” was the wholesome series that delved into the daily life of the close-knit Ingalls family, their neighbors, and their enemies. One character that the show often featured was Harriet Olsen, an antagonist played by Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor. She was the wealthy, snobby, and uptight store owner in town. Her daughter was Nellie Oleson. The other kids didn’t get along well with Nellie because she had a rather bratty attitude.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO