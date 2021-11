The Big Ten East gauntlet has begun. Here are the Week 9 college football betting picks (all games Saturday, all times Eastern):. No. 6 Michigan (-4.5) at No. 8 Michigan State, 12: It’s going to be a hootenanny in East Lansing. Having seen both teams in person: If Michigan State can hit a few home runs, it has a very good chance to win the game. But Michigan is more disciplined and has better coaching. If it can force the Spartans into mistakes, it wins. That being said, this feels like a field goal game. Pick: Michigan State.

