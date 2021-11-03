CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Rochester radio host investigated for post on vaccine fraud at Bills game

By Matt Driffill, WROC Staff
 7 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A former Rochester radio host is under investigation after boasting on social media that she used a fake vaccination card to gain entry into Sunday’s Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game at Highmark Stadium . “Here we are,” Kimberly Ray posted. “Didn’t even look at my fake card.”

The Bills require all fans ages 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination to be permitted entry to games, with Sunday’s contest the first time that proof of full vaccination was required . According to Erie County Department of Health officials Monday, more than 250 fans were turned away Sunday for lacking proof of vaccination .

During the game, Ray, former host of the “Kimberly and Beck” radio show in Rochester , tweeted about using a fake vaccination card to gain entry into the stadium. She posted that officials “Didn’t even look at my fake card lol,” alongside a picture of herself in the stands.

She followed up later on Sunday with more pictures of her in the stadium and commentary and complaints about the rules. “Let’s just be clear,” her post read. “Asking to see your ID is against everything American. I had to show a fake ID today. Did I feel bad about it. Not at all. This is the America they want us to accept. Just say no.”

Ray has since deactivated her Twitter account , but a TikTok video with screenshots of her tweets explains the situation and has nearly 150,000 likes, as of Tuesday night. And despite her claims, it’s regular practice to be required to hand over identification for admission or exchanges, like verifying age or identity when buying controlled substances or boarding a flight.

Officials from the New York State Department of Health said they couldn’t comment on an “open investigation.” In a statement to NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester Tuesday, the department said:

“The New York State Department of Health takes fraud in the COVID-19 vaccination program very seriously and , through its Vaccination Complaint Investigations Team, will continue to work with law enforcement to crack down on forged vaccination documentation. We are aware of this posting and cannot comment on an open investigation. New Yorkers can report vaccine-related fraud by calling (833) VAX-SCAM or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov .”

According to federal prosecutors, misrepresenting the official seal of a U.S. agency, like the CDC logo on vaccine cards, could be a violation of federal law. Violators could face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

Ray and her cohost, Barry Beck, were fired last June after making racist comments on air during their program . During the program, Ray spoke about a violent local Rochester, and asked if Black men involved were— in her words — acting “N-word-ly.”

The “Kimberly and Beck” show was not new to controversy. When the coronavirus was just beginning to hit in March 2020—during a segment on whether the virus was “overhyped”— Beck said COVID was “the KKK of diseases ,” and then said, “White people matter.”

Beck’s comments came after a caller into the show said that deaths related to the virus were mostly white people, and that “very few black people have died from the virus.” On the contrary, data shows that New York state’s death toll from COVID has been disproportionately high in black and Hispanic communities .

The pair was also fired from their previous station back in 2014 for “hateful remarks against the transgender community.”

