CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mosher Man Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Mosher, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on November 1, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier. Tyrone Steven Andrews,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Man Convicted for ’98 Palestra Murder Charged with Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Relief Funds Shortly After Prison Release

PHILADELPHIA –Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kyle McLemore, 44, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with one count of mail fraud and two counts of theft of public money. In February 1999, the defendant was convicted on state charges of murdering an individual and shooting three others on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus after a high school basketball game. As alleged in the Indictment, shortly after he was released on parole from prison last year after serving 21 years for the murder charges, the defendant fraudulently applied for and obtained emergency unemployment benefits and loan funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Grand Jury#Failure To Register#The U S Marshals Service
Shore News Network

Upper Skagit tribal member sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault

Seattle – A 44–year-old member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison for three federal felonies in connection with a February 6, 2019, shooting on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Joseph Sam a/k/a William Earlystar Clark was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a four-day jury trial. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed 3 years of supervised release to follow the prison term.
SEATTLE, WA
Shore News Network

Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl. Eric Encarnacion Medina, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for March 2, 2022. Encarnacion Medina was indicted on April 7, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

FORT WAYNE – Fredrick Morgan, II, 42 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Morgan II was sentenced to 360 months in prison...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Shore News Network

Grand Jury indicts St. Louis man and others in international drug ring

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted Derek Rockette for charges that include conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. The indictment also alleges in a money laundering conspiracy charge that Rockette, Norma Corina Armenta-Lizarraga, Jian Zhong Fang, Yuede Zheng and Wai Ming Mak, did knowingly combine, conspire, and agree with each other and with other persons known and unknown to knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct financial transactions affecting interstate and foreign commerce, which involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity, that is conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution

A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […] The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Woman Convicted At Trial of Straw Purchasing Firearms in Bucks County for her Boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brihany Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, PA, was convicted today at trial of illegally purchasing three semi-automatic firearms for her romantic partner. In November 2020, the defendant was charged by Indictment with criminal conspiracy to knowingly make false statements to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy