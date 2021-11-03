Mosher Man Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
7 days ago
Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Mosher, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on November 1, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier. Tyrone Steven Andrews,...
PHILADELPHIA –Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kyle McLemore, 44, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with one count of mail fraud and two counts of theft of public money. In February 1999, the defendant was convicted on state charges of murdering an individual and shooting three others on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus after a high school basketball game. As alleged in the Indictment, shortly after he was released on parole from prison last year after serving 21 years for the murder charges, the defendant fraudulently applied for and obtained emergency unemployment benefits and loan funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PORTLAND, Maine—A Sanford man was sentenced today in federal court for conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced Scott Adams, 45, to 20 years in prison and four years of supervised release. Adams...
NEWARK, N.J. – A Newark man was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of a machinegun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an unregistered firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Anthony Reynolds, 28, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for concealing information about an armed robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to court documents, Rasheena...
PORTLAND, Maine: A Massachusetts man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Portland for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal sentenced Emmanuel Diaz, 31, to six years and three months in prison to be followed...
Florence, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Shamar Jabarns McCollum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Evidence presented to the court showed that on July...
CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a leader of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang of participating in a criminal organization that committed murders and other acts of violence while brutally protecting a drug-dealing operation on the West and Southwest Sides of Chicago. LABAR SPANN, 43, of Chicago, was...
PIKEVILLE, Ky.— An Elkhorn City, Ky., attorney, Timothy Belcher, 56, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $817,000 in restitution, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for bank fraud and false statements on a tax return. According to Belcher’s plea agreement, he was...
Montgomery, Alabama – On November 9, 2021, Jimmy Lamar Berry, 36, from Dothan, Alabama, was sentenced to 188 months in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. There is no parole in the federal system. According to the factual...
Seattle – A 44–year-old member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison for three federal felonies in connection with a February 6, 2019, shooting on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Joseph Sam a/k/a William Earlystar Clark was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a four-day jury trial. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed 3 years of supervised release to follow the prison term.
BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl. Eric Encarnacion Medina, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for March 2, 2022. Encarnacion Medina was indicted on April 7, 2021.
Prosecutors recommended late Tuesday that Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 shirtless and wearing horns, go to prison for 51 months, a sentence that would be the longest for any rioter who participated. “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public...
FORT WAYNE – Fredrick Morgan, II, 42 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Morgan II was sentenced to 360 months in prison...
ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted Derek Rockette for charges that include conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. The indictment also alleges in a money laundering conspiracy charge that Rockette, Norma Corina Armenta-Lizarraga, Jian Zhong Fang, Yuede Zheng and Wai Ming Mak, did knowingly combine, conspire, and agree with each other and with other persons known and unknown to knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct financial transactions affecting interstate and foreign commerce, which involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity, that is conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that Zachary John Kennedy, a/k/a “Zeus” of Muskegon, Michigan, was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years’ supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney. Mr. Kennedy spent years conspiring with others to sell illegal drugs, including heroin,...
BENTON, Ill. – Christopher Thompson, 30, of Kevil, Kentucky, pleaded guilty today to one count of. Wire Fraud and seven counts of Mail Fraud for engaging in a scheme to defraud the Massac County. Emergency Management Agency. Thompson was the Assistant Director of the Emergency. Management Agency in Massac County...
A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former immigration attorney Emily Cohen after prosecutors presented evidence that Cohen had fabricated COVID-19 test results to avoid appearing in person ahead of her scheduled retrial on theft counts. Cohen was originally found guilty on 13 of 21 theft counts following a...
A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […]
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol received a 41-month prison sentence on Wednesday, the stiffest punishment yet in the almost 700 criminal cases stemming from the siege. U.S. District Judge Royce...
PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brihany Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, PA, was convicted today at trial of illegally purchasing three semi-automatic firearms for her romantic partner. In November 2020, the defendant was charged by Indictment with criminal conspiracy to knowingly make false statements to...
