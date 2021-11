Apple has always tried to be on top of everyone else when it gets to developing custom chipsets for its devices for a while. Apple built close relationships with Taiwan Semiconductor giant, TSMC, which has been producing the chipsets for Apple and developing its own technology to further enhance the manufacturing techniques that are used. A new report claims that Apple might not be able to put 3nm processors into its iPhone 14 Series of devices that will be coming out in 2022.

