Public Safety

Death Toll Rises to 22 from Nigeria Building Collapse

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA - In Lagos, Nigeria, the death toll from the collapse of a building Monday has risen to 22 as rescuers continue digging through the rubble in a search for survivors. Experts say the collapse was likely the result of poor construction and weak oversight, and are worried that such catastrophes...

