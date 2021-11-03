Kristen Stewart Steps Out With Fiancée in Crop Top, Mom Jeans and Mary Janes

Congratulations are in order for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer — the couple is engaged.

Meyer and Stewart stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC the same day that they announced their engagement. Stewart wore a black cropped sweater with a white tank top underneath and light-wash mom jeans. She bundled up in a dark gray tweed coat. The “Spencer” star added a silver keychain necklace and a black face mask to the outfit. Meyer wore a gray plaid mini skirt with tights and a black sweater. She layered a gray coat overtop as well, and also donned a black face mask.

The “Twilight” alum added a classic shoe to her simple and chic look: Mary Janes . She wore a black pair of the shoes in a flat style. The footwear featured black stitching and a strap over the top of the foot. She added white crew socks underneath that popped against the dark leather shoes, while adding warmth for the chilly November night.

KStew isn’t the first start to embrace the classic silhouette. Other celebs like Emma Roberts, Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung and Brie Larson have been spotted in similar shoes as well, seeing that the style is so versatile. It can be paired with everything from dresses, skirts, jean shorts or even socks, like the pair Stewart wore. Zöe Kravitz has continuously worn The Row’s square-toe leather Mary-Jane flats in New York, for example.

See more of Kristen Stewart’s style through the years .

Add in your own style of Mary Jane flats to your wardrobe with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Polley Smooth Leather Mary Janes, $120

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: The Row Ava Leather Flats, $790

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Linea Paolo Elba Mary Jane Flat, $130