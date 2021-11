Down went a top-10 Wake Forest team on Saturday. (When have you ever heard such a phrase uttered?) The Demon Deacons lost a shootout at North Carolina. With it went their magical undefeated run and hopes of an unbeaten season. But the loss has much deeper reverberations, impacts felt well outside of Chapel Hill or Winston-Salem. It almost certainly assures the ACC will not qualify a team for the College Football Playoff.

