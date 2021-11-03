CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Names released of 3 Laurel men killed in I-90 crash

By Q2 News
 7 days ago
BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the names of three Laurel men who died in a crash on Interstate 90.

Joshua Wayne Orcutt, 38, Nikolas James Turner, 40, and Alan Bryant Winslow Jr., 44, died shortly after noon on Monday when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban occupied by the three men.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the men had stopped along the shoulder of the highway at mile marker 448. Orcutt was the driver of the Suburban, which the patrol said pulled back onto the westbound lanes of the highway and made a U-turn in front of the oncoming semi.

The patrol said alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

The crash caused the closure of the westbound lanes while emergency crews responded to the scene.

KBZK News

Search and Rescue team trains for avalanche rescues

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) held an avalanche rescue training event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bridger Bowl Ski Resort. Last year, our local Search and Rescue team responded to one avalanche down in Big Sky and, like always, prepared for the worst winter weather and hoped for the best. Preparation and execution are two main components to a successful rescue.
BOZEMAN, MT
Butte man behind bars following alleged armed robbery

BUTTE – A Butte man is jailed in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at an area hotel. Luther Whaley, 59, faces a felony charge of robbery, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester. Whaley is accused of robbing the clerk of the America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
BUTTE, MT
