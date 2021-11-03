Arrest made in Hillcrest fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing another man whose body was found inside of a home in the Hillcrest neighborhood in late October.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 51-year-old Randolph Henderson is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 60-year-old Steven Tucker.

The fatal stabbing happened on Wednesday, October 27 in the 3700 block of Eighth Avenue.

Police say they received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a body being found in the area, and when officers showed up at the scene, they found Tucker dead inside of a home with visible stab wounds to his body.

SDPD's homicide unit was called to the scene and the investigation continued for days.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled Henderson over during a traffic stop near Montague, Texas. Henderson was arrested for a fraud warrant from Colorado.

SDPD says during the arrest, information was gathered that led to Henderson being a suspect in Tucker’s murder. He will be extradited to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

