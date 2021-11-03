Boosie Badazz Targets Charlamagne tha God and Lil Nas X With Latest Homophobic Remarks

Boosie BadAzz is seemingly a Lil Nas X fan, despite his past homophobic comments. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper recently was on Instagram Live, and Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” was heard in the background. A fan asked Boosie about it, and he made it clear he doesn’t have a problem with the young rapper. Boosie said,“Nah, that’s the TV playing that sh*t. Man, I ain’t got nothing against that dude to where I hear his music and go run and turn it off. Man, y’all people lost, man. I don’t hate that dude. Like, bruh. Y’all people lost, bruh.” Boosie added, “just put people in they place when they out of line, bruh. I don’t hate dude, bruh.” Take a look:
