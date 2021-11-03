Boosie Badazz Targets Charlamagne tha God and Lil Nas X With Latest Homophobic Remarks

About a decade ago, Charlamagne Tha God went on the record to say that he predicted Rich Homie Quan would have a longer, more impactful music career than his Rich Gang partner Young Thug. Having made those comments, and then getting on Birdman's bad side a few years later, Charlamagne was never blessed with an interview from Jeffery on The Breakfast Club. Considering how close Thug is to Birdman, he was seemingly boycotting the platform after the three hosts failed to "put respect" on Baby's name. Ten years later, Thug has officially made his first appearance on the hip-hop radio show, speaking about his new album Punk, making "Way 2 Sexy" with Drake and Future, and much more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO