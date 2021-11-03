CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz Targets Charlamagne tha God and Lil Nas X With Latest Homophobic Remarks

By Joe Price
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoosie Badazz has taken aim at Charlamagne tha God and Lil Nas X (again) with his latest slew of homophobic comments. The 38-year-old Boosie, who recently faced intense criticism after he suggested in a tweet that Lil...

www.complex.com

Comments / 4

