Wake County, NC

Wake County Arrests: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

By From staff reports
 7 days ago
The following is a list of arrests made Oct. 27-Nov. 2 by the Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon police departments. All information is from public law enforcement records.

Oct. 27

• Bernard Obrian Turner, 22, of Cimarron Parkway, Wake Forest: misdemeanor breaking or entering; $1,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

Oct. 28

• Rory Cameron Davis, 38, of N.C. Highway 96, Zebulon: three counts of failure to appear; $5,500 secure bond; Zebulon Police Department.

• Preston Clay Sammons, 29, of Oak Drive, Youngsville: fugitive from justice: $25,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

Oct. 29

• Brian Matthew Carpenter, 38, of Grand Circle Drive, Youngsville: misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Bryan Thomas Chavis, 44, of Wedgewood Avenue, Zebulon: false report to a police station; bond unavailable; Zebulon Police Department.

• Danica Helen Morris, 42, of Shorrey Place, Youngsville: driving while impaired; bond unavailable; Rolesville Police Department.

• Jason Leon Ruffin, 32, of Spring Mill Trail, Rocky Mount: failure to appear; $2,000 secured bond; Zebulon Police Department.

• Courtney Allison Smith, 26, of Kemps Lane, Henderson: failure to appear; $1,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Willie Deshawn Smith, 33, of Knightdale Road, Knightdale: resisting a public officer; $1,000 unsecured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

Oct. 30

• Jhaylin Khalil Coleman, 19, of Allen Road, Wake Forest: communicating threats; no bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Duane Marquis Hockaday, 23, of Oak Drive, Youngsville: failure to appear; $1,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Micah James Johnstone, 28, of Saybrooke Drive, Raleigh: driving while impaired; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Kimberly Ann Manfre, 32, of Bradford Road, Wake Forest: driving while impaired; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Akilah Mone Portee, 29, of Poplar Meadow Lane, Raleigh: driving while impaired and hit and run leaving the scene of property damage; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

Oct. 31

• Daniel Edward Clark, 33, of Gallery Park Drive, Franklinton: obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and simple worthless check; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Lametrice Lafon Herring, 46, of Treetop Meadow Lane, Wake Forest: failure to appear and failure to return rental property; $1,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Tyekwan Deyore Peace, 26, of Henderson: driving while impaired, possession marijuana 0.5-1.5 ounces and failure to appear; $500 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

Nov. 1

• Jason Wayne Allen, 40, of Acer Way, Zebulon: larceny from a construction site and felony attempted breaking or entering; $,000 secured bond; Zebulon Police Department.

• Ronald John Briggs, 30, of Burlington Mills Road, Wake Forest: driving while impaired; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

• China Deasia Cannon-Harrell, 25, of Hill Road, Spring Hope: possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia; $1,500 secured bond; Wendell Police Department.

• Danny Graham Crews, 48, of Poole Road, Raleigh: second degree kidnapping, assault on a female and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; $40,000 secured bond; Wendell Police Department.

• Donovan-Jay Marcel Mclean, 24, of Bird Watch Lane, Wendell: driving while impaired and hit and run leaving the scene of property damage; bond unavailable; Wendell Police Department.

• Javion Zyrrell Whitfield, 20, of Apricot Wood Lane, Wendell: felony larceny of a motor vehicle; bond unavailable; Wendell Police Department.

• Benjamin Joyner Wilder, 28, of Malone Court, Raleigh: driving while impaired, possession of marijuana 0.5-1.5 ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia; bond unavailable; Wake Forest Police Department.

Nov. 2

• Danny Ray McCloud, 32, of Bowl Run Hill, Wake Forest: four counts of failure to appear; $4,000 secured bond; Wake Forest Police Department.

• Kimberly Bullock Thomas, 54, of Tarragon Trail, Wendell: driving while impaired; bond unavailable; Wendell Police Department.

• Emerson Patrick White, 23, of Whitley Street, Zebulon: felony breaking and/or entering; $7,000 secured bond; Zebulon Police Department.

Wake Forest, NC
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

