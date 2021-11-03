CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla makes electric cars available to Uber drivers in London

The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty images

Tesla will partner with Uber to make electric cars available to London's drivers using the latter's ride-share app starting on Wednesday.

Uber said cars will be available for lease or purchase by drivers interested in eco-friendly vehicles, according to Reuters.

"There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally," said Uber's head in Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, Reuters reported.

The ride-share company has set the goal of making every Uber in London fully electric by 2025. In 2019, Uber introduced a clean air fee of 3 pence per mile for every Uber trip taken in the city. The proceeds from the fee go toward drivers looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle, with sustainable vehicles available at lowered rates from partners including Nissan and Kia.

More than 135 million pounds have since been collected, Reuters reported.

Tesla joins Uber's environmental efforts in London just a week after announcing rental-car company Hertz would offer 50,000 Teslas as a rental option for the ride-share company's drivers by 2023.

More than 4,000 of London's Uber drivers have already made the change to electric cars; drivers for the app use more fully electric cars there than in any other major city in the world, Reuters added.

The Hill has reached out to Uber and Tesla for comment.

The Hill

