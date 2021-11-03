CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

By Michael Sheetz, @thesheetztweetz
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's why the Fed taper may signal good news for the market

The Federal Reserve's decision to taper bond purchases may lead to a short "tantrum" in the short run. However, CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said that market history shows this move shows the central bank has faith in the economy.
ECONOMY
Fortune

How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Back in May, The Atlantic published an article titled “Why You Should Wait Out the Wild Housing Market,” which argued that the “ludicrousness” would soon exit the market. It’s understandable why some homebuyers would want to take that “wait it out” approach. After all, home prices can’t go up at double-digit rates forever. But so far, buyers have had no luck: Since that article ran, home prices are up another 6%.
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Market
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
investing.com

Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

What The Fed’s Decision Means For Apple Stock

On November 3, the Federal Reserve communicated its highly anticipated decision to begin slowing down the pace of its bond purchases this month. This is the first major step in the US central bank’s monetary policy tightening process. Today, the Apple Maven discusses what the change in the Fed’s policy...
STOCKS
WOKV

Stocks little changed amid Fed's plans to ease bond buying

Stocks remained near all-time highs on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. In a statement released at 2 p.m. Eastern, following a two-day meeting of the central...
STOCKS
Washington Post

What If Inflation Today Is Out of the Fed’s Control?

If any pollster ends up surveying the least popular words of 2021, “transitory” and supply chain” might make the list just behind “inflation.” What makes our situation so frustrating isn’t just that we haven’t seen a string of monthly price increases like this one in decades. It’s also that the type of inflation we are experiencing is particularly painful.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
institutionalinvestor.com

I Was the Only Female Partner at My Hedge Fund. Here’s What Needs to Change.

In 2012, the two founding partners of Canyon made the strategic decision to elevate a select few to partnership status. This was not only a prestigious title and the highest level of seniority at the firm, it also meant a different compensation scheme. In the industry, partners generally earn a percentage of the incentive fees of the firm and, should the firm be sold, get a cut on the upside. Partners feel more like owners than employees. This new partnership structure did not emerge just out of a generous desire to share the wealth, although I could conceive that it was a large contributor to it — if I were an ingénue rather than a trader, that is. No, it was chiefly a thoughtful retention plan, spurred, I reckon, by the unexpected departure of Canyon’s most senior employee and head of research. Turnover is harmful to any business, but it is particularly damaging to hedge funds, who have no other assets than the brainpower and expertise of their employees.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy