Packers expected to sign QB Blake Bortles to practice squad

Blake Bortles Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bortles has worked out with other teams -- including the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks -- since being released from the Packers in July, but did not catch on anywhere. The 29-year-old out of Oviedo, Fla., owns a 59.3 completion percentage and a whopping 75 interceptions through 73 career starts.

Regardless of Bortles' status, the expectation is that rookie QB Jordan Love will get the start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Love's only regular-season appearance thus far has been was in Week 1's abysmal loss to the New Orleans Saints when he completed five of seven passes for 68 yards.

The Packers and Chiefs have met a total of 13 times over the franchises' histories, including Super Bowl I in 1967, which Green Bay won 35-10. Kansas City leads the lifetime series 7-5-1.