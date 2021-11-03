Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor’s office says the mayor’s positive test occurred Wednesday.

Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is on a trip to Scotland for a UN climate conference. His office says he is feeling good and is isolating in his hotel room. The office did not immediately release any additional information.

