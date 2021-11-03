CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello requests input on area trail survey

By News Team
 7 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - What is your vision for the trails around Pocatello?

The City of Pocatello, US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are working together to develop and maintain a regional trail system that meets the community’s goals. This local trail system doesn’t stop at city limits. It includes trails from Trail Creek to Scout Mountain along the west side of Pocatello and from the Pioneer Ridge above Highland south to China Peak and the Blackrock area along Pocatello’s east bench.

Idaho State University, on behalf of the City of Pocatello and in coordination with the Forest Service and BLM, has developed a short survey.

You can take this 10-minute survey by Nov. 29 and let the City of Pocatello know what your vision is. You can view the survey HERE .

The post Pocatello requests input on area trail survey appeared first on Local News 8 .

