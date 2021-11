Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know it wasn’t last week, so does that mean we’re getting things back to normal in a matter of hours?. Alas, we wish that was the case, but unfortunately, it’s not. There is no installment on the air tonight, largely because the network has programmed instead a Queen sing-along special featuring a number of big names. We know that this sort of event worked really well back during the first year of the pandemic, but is it still going to be altogether effective now? It’s hard to have much of a clear answer on that.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO