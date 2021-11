Online grocery has come a long way in the past 20 months, but as adoption grew more quickly than anyone could have anticipated in early 2020, the limitations of the leading fulfillment methods became increasingly clear. Findings from PYMNTS’ report, The Bring-It-to-Me Economy, created in collaboration with Carat from Fiserv, show that 46% of consumers are buying more groceries online than before March 2020, and with almost half of all shoppers turning to these digital channels, the need to address these points of friction has become more urgent than ever.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO