CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Family of murdered Patricia Alatorre pay tribute on All Souls Day

KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP0aa_0clXP0pX00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre paid tribute to their loved one Tuesday on this All Souls Day.

“When your loved one has passed, you want to do anything and everything to keep their memory alive.
And this is part of it,” said Clara Alvarez, Patricia’s mother. “This is part of keeping her alive and keeping her memory and what she liked and what she loved to do.”

Alvarez decorated her daughter’s gravesite at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Lane.

Police say Patricia Alatorre was kidnaped, raped and murdered last year by a man who drove to Bakersfield from Southern California to meet her.

She’s now known as “Bakersfield’s daughter.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Bakersfield Animal Care Center in desperate need of dog fosters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center announced on social media Tuesday that it is in desperate need of dog fosters and they may have to make “serious decisions” if they can’t find the help. The shelter, located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., currently has more than 200 dogs and they are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Made for More: ADAKC offers adult day care, support for caregivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — November is National Caregivers Appreciation Month, and caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be difficult, especially if they’re a loved one. Here in Bakersfield, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) gives caregivers the time they need to breathe, and the resources they need to support one another. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wounded Heroes Fund to host drive-in movie night on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund is hosting a drive-in movie night at the Kern County Raceway Park on Friday. People are invited to join them for a screening of the 80s classic, “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The event […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Married couple killed at residence in southeast Bakersfield, identified

This story has been updated. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The married couple found dead with gunshot wounds on Lotus Lane in Southeast Bakersfield on Monday were identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The couple was identified as Manuel Martin Portillo Meza, 59, and Dellanira Sanchez Baltazar, 56, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner. On […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield, local community organizations to hold resource fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is teaming up with local organizations to hold a community resource fair Saturday. The Gathering Community Resource Fair is being put on by Compassion Christian Church, Garden Pathways, Stay Focused Ministries, and the Wendale Davis Foundation in partnership with the City of Bakersfield. It will take place […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Souls Day
KGET

Woman missing under suspicious circumstances found

This story was originally published on Nov. 8 and has since been edited with updates. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers found Patricia Quevedo on Tuesday unharmed. Quevedo has been missing since Monday night. BPD searching for missing woman considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Houchin Blood banks are empty, looking for donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is extending its hours on Thursday and Friday due to a blood shortage, according to a post on social media from Houchin. The new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. Houchin will also be hosting blood drives in its mobile […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Historians discover WWII Army private missing for 70 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) historian was studying American losses in the area of Hürtgen, Germany, when they came across a set of unidentified remains labeled with “X-8117 St. Avold.” Those remains ended up being a 19-year-old Army private from California who had been declared non-recoverable by the American Graves […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy