Washington, D.C.—Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-PA) and Darin LaHood (R-IL) have introduced the Dietary Supplement Tax Fairness Act, a companion to S.1654. Right now, current tax code does not allow Americans with HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs to be reimbursed for the out-of-pocked expenses they pay for nutritional and dietary supplements. This legislation would amend the Internal Revenue Code to include certain OTC supplements as a qualified medical expense, allowing Americans to be reimbursed from their HSAs, FSAs, or HRAs for the out-of-pocket expense.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO