Newswise — The offshore wind farms that will be developed under a new Biden administration plan are essential for curbing climate change, according to a Tufts expert. The federal investment in renewable energy also might accelerate efforts to create an improved power grid across the nation, he says, following a funding announcement last week that the U.S. Department of Energy will invest $13.5 million to provide environmental and wildlife data to support offshore wind development. The move helps advance a joint interagency goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030—enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO