Rep. O'Malley announces virtual November office hours

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Holly Arnold, acting head of the Maryland Transit Administration, has been elevated to permanent status, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
Arnold was named acting administrator on June 7, following the departure of Kevin Quinn.
“Holly has proven herself to be a champion for transportation projects that have a powerful impact on the people she serves,” Hogan said. “Her experience and ability to take on the most complicated challenges and see them through successfully makes her an ideal leader for MDOT MTA.”
Before running the agency, Arnold served as a deputy administrator overseeing planning, programming and engineering. During her tenure,...
Comments / 0