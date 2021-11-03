Rep. O'Malley announces virtual November office hours

(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File) Congressman Adam Kinzinger is leaving the U.S. House, but he admits he may not be done with politics just yet. The Illinois Republican told CNN he’s looking at a statewide run and maybe a run for President. He said a decision on possibly running in his home state would likely come by January. Democratic Governor JB Pritzker is up for re-election next year and so is Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth. He’s on the House committee looking into the attack on the Capitol that took place during Trump’s final days in office.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO