Title: Support Worker

Contract Type: Permanent Part Time (30.5 hours per week)

Persona: Site Based

Location: Chingford, London

Salary: £17,274 per annum (£20,956 per annum pro rata)

Closing date for completed applications: 15th November 2021

Interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams on: 23rd & 24th November 2021

Early applications are encouraged as we reserve the right to close the advertisement and interview earlier than stated

Are you looking for a job where you can make a real difference?

If you are caring, conscientious and enjoy helping others, apply now to join our Care and Support team.

You will be based at Everall Court, a 24-hour supported living scheme helping adults with high mental health support needs to build the skills to move on independently.

You will be passionate about making a positive difference to people’s lives and supporting a changing culture for people with mental health needs. You will support individuals to access meaningful activities in the community and on site, work with families and professionals and support opportunities to promote daily independence and wellbeing. You will also have the opportunity to provide emotional support to service users.

You will be working on a rota basis and will be required to work mainly weekends (1 Sleep In and 1 early shift) and two weekdays (9am – 5pm).

No previous experience is required. We will support you with a comprehensive induction and provide ongoing training and development.

Why work for L&Q Living?

We are committed to paying our London staff London Living Wage.

We offer excellent benefits including 21 days annual leave (pro rata), season ticket loan, employee discount scheme and a health and wellbeing program.

You will be joining a department which scored a trust rating of 78% from our recent Great Places to Work survey, with 88% of our staff also saying that we have put them first during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Being part of a large housing association means that you have the opportunity of career progression throughout the organisation. Many of our employees move to positions across other parts of the business such as care and support, customer service or housing. So, joining L&Q Living means that you are joining a company that offers a range of opportunities.

If you are interested in this role and have the experience required, then apply without delay!

For this post the successful candidate will need to apply for an Enhanced Disclosure Barring Service certificate (DBS) to enable them to work within the team. Further information about the Disclosure scheme can be found at http://www.homeoffice.gov.uk/agencies-public-bodies/dbs/

At L&Q Living the safety of our residents and customers is our priority. It is therefore our expectation that anyone joining us will have received their full COVID vaccination or will do so once available to the individual. Your COVID vaccination status will not be used as part of the selection process. Details of your COVID vaccination status will only be requested on your first day of employment with us.

COVID 19: The safety of our staff and our candidates is of the utmost importance. Every effort will be taken to ensure that safe ways of working are adopted throughout the Recruitment and Selection process. We are introducing extra precautions in line with UK Government Guidelines. Our recruitment processes will follow social distancing and COVID-19 Secure requirements. This will include the use of various technologies to support the interview process. Should candidates have any questions regarding this, or if you require additional support please let us know at the interview planning stage.

At the foundation of everything that we do are our corporate values and associated behaviours. Our organisational behavioural framework outlines the core expectations of all employees, which should be demonstrated at all times when representing L&Q. More information about L&Q’s values can be found on our website and a copy of our behavioural framework can be provided on request.

We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, a Disability Confident (Committed) employer and have signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge to demonstrate our commitment to end mental health discrimination in the workplace.

We expect all of our employees to support our environmental policy and social responsibility work. We are an employer committed to environmental and social responsibility.