CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Support Worker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujaYO_0clXMwK100

Title: Support Worker

Contract Type: Permanent Part Time (30.5 hours per week)

Persona: Site Based

Location: Chingford, London

Salary: £17,274 per annum (£20,956 per annum pro rata)

Closing date for completed applications: 15th November 2021

Interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams on: 23rd & 24th November 2021

Early applications are encouraged as we reserve the right to close the advertisement and interview earlier than stated

Are you looking for a job where you can make a real difference?

If you are caring, conscientious and enjoy helping others, apply now to join our Care and Support team.

You will be based at Everall Court, a 24-hour supported living scheme helping adults with high mental health support needs to build the skills to move on independently.

You will be passionate about making a positive difference to people’s lives and supporting a changing culture for people with mental health needs. You will support individuals to access meaningful activities in the community and on site, work with families and professionals and support opportunities to promote daily independence and wellbeing. You will also have the opportunity to provide emotional support to service users.

You will be working on a rota basis and will be required to work mainly weekends (1 Sleep In and 1 early shift) and two weekdays (9am – 5pm).

No previous experience is required. We will support you with a comprehensive induction and provide ongoing training and development.

Why work for L&Q Living?

  • We are committed to paying our London staff London Living Wage.
  • We offer excellent benefits including 21 days annual leave (pro rata), season ticket loan, employee discount scheme and a health and wellbeing program.
  • You will be joining a department which scored a trust rating of 78% from our recent Great Places to Work survey, with 88% of our staff also saying that we have put them first during the Coronavirus pandemic.
  • Being part of a large housing association means that you have the opportunity of career progression throughout the organisation. Many of our employees move to positions across other parts of the business such as care and support, customer service or housing. So, joining L&Q Living means that you are joining a company that offers a range of opportunities.

If you are interested in this role and have the experience required, then apply without delay!

For this post the successful candidate will need to apply for an Enhanced Disclosure Barring Service certificate (DBS) to enable them to work within the team. Further information about the Disclosure scheme can be found at http://www.homeoffice.gov.uk/agencies-public-bodies/dbs/

At L&Q Living the safety of our residents and customers is our priority. It is therefore our expectation that anyone joining us will have received their full COVID vaccination or will do so once available to the individual. Your COVID vaccination status will not be used as part of the selection process. Details of your COVID vaccination status will only be requested on your first day of employment with us.

COVID 19: The safety of our staff and our candidates is of the utmost importance. Every effort will be taken to ensure that safe ways of working are adopted throughout the Recruitment and Selection process. We are introducing extra precautions in line with UK Government Guidelines. Our recruitment processes will follow social distancing and COVID-19 Secure requirements. This will include the use of various technologies to support the interview process. Should candidates have any questions regarding this, or if you require additional support please let us know at the interview planning stage.

At the foundation of everything that we do are our corporate values and associated behaviours. Our organisational behavioural framework outlines the core expectations of all employees, which should be demonstrated at all times when representing L&Q. More information about L&Q’s values can be found on our website and a copy of our behavioural framework can be provided on request.

We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, a Disability Confident (Committed) employer and have signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge to demonstrate our commitment to end mental health discrimination in the workplace.

We expect all of our employees to support our environmental policy and social responsibility work. We are an employer committed to environmental and social responsibility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Graduate/PA / Carer / Support Worker to Journalism Student Winchester

(4 x 12 Hour Shifts - Days / Nights) Our client is a third-year student, studying for a journalism degree at Winchester University. He has a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy type II. He loves anything sci-fi and enjoys watching Marvel films and Doctor Who. He also enjoys the creative side of journalism by working on productions in the radio and television studios. In addition, the client enjoys going out and socialising, whether that be pubs and clubs, cinema, going for meals or other general out and about activities. Additionally, the client has a passion for current affairs and enjoys hearing people's stories.
JOBS
Shropshire Star

Kellogg’s offer workers support for menopause or pregnancy loss

Paid leave will also be available to workers undergoing fertility treatment. Cereal giant Kellogg’s is offering new support to its employees experiencing the menopause, pregnancy loss or fertility treatment. Measures will include paid leave for fertility treatment and for workers who suffer the loss of a pregnancy, including when it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supported Living#London Salary#Care And Support#Everall Court#L Q Living#London Living Wage#Great Places
PCGamesN

Ubisoft workers demanding company change ask the public for support

In 2020, a number of Ubisoft employees came forward with allegations of sexual discrimination and harassment at the company. A survey found that 25% of employees had witnessed or experienced discrimination first-hand. Several executives resigned in the wake of those allegations, and the company has promised change – but in the wake of similar controversy at Activision Blizzard this year, employees say Ubisoft’s actions have not been adequate. Now they’re calling on the public for support.
LABOR ISSUES
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
unicefusa.org

Supporting Health Workers Aids Mothers and Pregnant Women in Beirut

The August 4, 2020 explosion, which ripped through Beirut’s port area and left 220 dead and 6,000 injured, plunged families already struggling amidst Lebanon’s economic collapse, food insecurity and COVID-19 into deeper crisis. The blast devastated a large swath of the city, destroying lives, homes and infrastructure. The area hardest...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government confirms Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for NHS frontline staff

The government has confirmed it will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline NHS staff from 1 April next year. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, health secretary Sajid Javid said after considering thousands of responses to a consultation launched in the summer, “I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated.”He added: “We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself .”All staff who have face-to-face contact with patients will have to provide evidence they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy