Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. In a statement Wednesday after its latest...

Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

US Regulators Balk at Billion-Dollar Takeover of Ports America

Two U.S. Federal Maritime commissioners concerned about foreign ownership of American supply chains want federal officials to conduct a "full and thorough review" of the proposed purchase of Ports America by a Canadian pension fund. In a letter sent last week to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FMC Commissioners Carl...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Jump After Inflation Data Comes in Hotter Than Expected

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday after consumer price data showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 8.2 basis points, rising to 1.531% by 12:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 5.9 basis points to 1.88%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Fed#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
AFP

Biden says inflation 'top priority' as US prices hit 30-year high

President Joe Biden has made fighting US inflation his "top priority" after government data Wednesday showed it reached a 30-year high last month, underscoring the continued threat to his presidency and the economic recovery. The sharp spike in the consumer price index (CPI) reported by the Labor Department surprised economists and the White House alike, and came as Biden headed to Baltimore to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul he argues can turn the tide. "Inflation hurts Americans' pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said after the report was released. "I am travelling to Baltimore today to highlight how my infrastructure bill will bring down these costs, reduce these bottlenecks and make goods more available and less costly."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
