Why Unisys Stock Fell Sharply on Wednesday

By Daniel Sparks
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • The information technology company's revenue declined year over year.
  • Despite the revenue miss, management reiterated its full-year guidance.
  • Unisys saw double-digit growth in its free cash flow.

What happened

Shares of information technology company Unisys (NYSE:UIS) tumbled on Wednesday. As of 1 p.m. EDT, the stock was down 16.5%.

The tech stock's sharp move lower was due to Unisys' worse-than-expected third-quarter results. On Tuesday afternoon, Unisys reported revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share that came in below analysts' average forecasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR3aA_0clXMa9H00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The tech company's revenue declined from $495 million in the year-ago period to $488 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue to increase to about $499 million. Unisys posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.10, missing analysts' average forecast of $0.16 in per-share earnings.

But management was quick to point out some positives from the quarter. Namely, gross profit and free cash flow both increased year over year. Gross profit was $126.9 million, up from $119.9 million in the year-ago period. This was helped by the company's gross profit margin expanding from 24.2% in the third quarter of 2020 to 26%. Meanwhile, free cash flow rose 14.9% year over year to $39.4 million.

Unisys also announced that its chief financial officer, Mike Thomson, is now slated to become president and chief operating officer. The move will be made official when the company hires a replacement chief financial officer.

Now what

Despite the quarter's worse-than-expected results, management reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 0% to 2% year-over-year revenue growth and 17.25% to 18.25% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

