CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Someone Please Buy This 1990 Honda NC30 VFR400R Because It's Awesome

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf nothing makes you happier in your heart than tiny Japanese-market Honda V4s that are currently located in America, then you’ll want to take a look at this 1990 Honda VFR400R. Often referred to as the NC30, it’s essentially a minified version of the RC30—not only in looks, but also in...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

New or used, Honda is the only way to buy a car

(Good Things Utah) – If you’re looking for a new or used car right now, whether it’s brand new or just a new-to-you used car, experts say it’s more important than ever to be open-minded about the exact make and model you need. If you’re in the market for a...
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Honda’s latest electric motorbike is a three-wheeled e-scooter with a roof

Honda may have dragged its feet on electric motorcycles and scooters, but it is now making up for lost time with a myriad of interesting new offerings. The latest is known as the Honda Gyro Canopy:e. The Gyro Canopy:e takes the Gyro:e electric three-wheeler base and raises the roof –...
CARS
RideApart

Custom Builder Shinya Kimura Transforms BMW R 18 Into A Whale

Custom motorcycle builder Shinya Kimura is well-known in chopper circles. The father of the so-called "Zero Style", Kimura founded Zero Engineering in 1992 before moving to Azusa, California to start Chabott Engineering in 2006. Throughout his prodigious career, Kimura has embraced Japan’s Wabi-sabi art form, capturing the beauty of imperfection by favoring a freeform process and handmade pieces.
AZUSA, CA
CarBuzz.com

Honda's Smallest Sports Car Has A New Lease On Life

Honda is absolutely massive and sells tons of different models all across the globe, many of which we never get to experience. For what feels like ages, we never got to enjoy a true Honda Civic Type R, instead we had to settle for the Civic Si. On Japanese soil, Honda fans get to enjoy all kinds of oddities, and one of our favorites has to be the Honda S660. This little two-door drop-top is not only awesome-looking, but it's turbocharged as well, and is the true baby brother of the legendary Honda S2000. Even though we'll never get to officially purchase these in the States, we can't help but follow the story of this intriguing little car very closely. The latest from Honda is that, despite production officially ending in March this year, the automaker will be restarting production for one final run of 650 units.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Brake Pads#Japanese#Rc30#Trac
MotorBiscuit

Buyer’s Guide: Honda’s miniMOTO Motorcycles

“Pocket bikes,” “mini bikes,” “scooters,” “tiny motorcycles” – call them whatever you want, but Honda Powersports refers to them as miniMOTOs. This category is reserved for small bikes that are powered by 125cc engines and look like they’re reserved for children as opposed to full-grown adults. Nonetheless, Honda’s special pack of eccentric two-wheelers has risen in popularity over the past few years, so we thought it would be a good idea to create a short buyer’s guide so that you’re well informed should you get the urge to buy one of these pocket rockets.
CARS
thedrive

Honda Civic Hybrid Spotted in Japan, But It's Not Coming to the US

A Honda spokesperson has said the model won't make an appearance on our shores. The 11th-generation Honda Civic is creating plenty of buzz in the automotive world. With new refined styling and upgrades over the outgoing model, it's brought fresh interest to what is Honda's most famous nameplate. The company has been working on a hybrid model for the Civic range, and a prototype was spotted in Japan earlier this week.
CARS
RideApart

Honda RC213V-S Is The Most Expensive Japanese Bike Ever Auctioned

MotoGP bikes are definitely the most expensive two-wheeled vehicles in the world. Ultra-rare homologation machines such as the Honda RC213V-S, are probably the next best thing, and as such, are also extremely rare. The RC213V-S, in particular, is a bike that's appreciating in value at a blistering pace, especially given the fact that only 213 of these machines were ever built.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Honda could use NSX Type S in 2022 SUPER GT season

Unveiled in August, the Type S features revised front bodywork and extra power among other improvements, and will be limited to a worldwide production run of just 350 units – of which only 30 will be sold in Japan, starting next summer. The current NSX, which entered in production 2016,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Yamaha Launches 2022 MT-10 With Performance And Cosmetic Upgrades

The Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09 donned new styling and Euro 5-compliant engines in 2021, but the MT-10 didn’t enjoy the same revisions. As a result, Team Blue’s flagship naked bike’s bug-eyed aesthetic looked out of place next to its underlings last year. Now, Yamaha is remedying the situation, realigning the MT family with the heavily-updated 2022 MT-10.
CARS
RideApart

Honda Italy To Cover First Two Payments For Early NT1100 Buyers

When Honda launched the Africa Twin-based NT1100 in October, 2021, it added a practical, road-focused sport-tourer back to its lineup. While the launch photos showcase the NT1100’s sleek design, luggage options, and rider and passenger accommodations, we fully expect the model to make its first appearance at EICMA 2021. The...
BUYING CARS
Sunderland Echo

2021 Honda HR-V hyrbid review: It’s nice to be nice

When one of the highlights of your new car is an L-shaped air vent at either side of the dashboard, you might think that there’s not going to be much positive to talk about. It’s true that the new Honda HR-V might isn’t the most exciting new car to be launched this year, but there has to be more to it than some funky air vents, hasn’t there?
CARS
RideApart

Overland Expo Honda Africa Twin For Sale On Bring A Trailer

While the Honda Africa Twin is already quite capable out of the box, but several adventurers will be quick to slap on a few panniers and boxes on the bike to make it even more of an adventure-tourer for those long-haul trips. On top of that, you might need some lights and crash bars if you’re planning to take the bike off the beaten path, and on some gnarly trails.
CARS
RideApart

Can You Picture A Kawasaki Z400 RS On The Horizon?

After the launch of the middleweight Kawasaki Z650 RS, it was only fitting that reliable news outlets like Young Machine would speculate and come up with some hearsay about a new Z400 RS. It makes sense that Kawasaki would make retro-modern racers even more accessible, seeing as there is genuine...
CARS
RideApart

Honda Releases Sporty RS-X Commuter In Asian Market

Honda has launched a new sporty, commuter-focused motorcycle in the Asian market called the RS-X. Essentially competing with the likes of the Yamaha Exciter and Suzuki Raider, the RS-X puts a sporty spin on the otherwise boring and utilitarian underbone motorbike. Some people call it a moped, while others call it a scooter. What it essentially is, is a conventional motorcycle with a manual transmission which features the chassis of a scooter.
CARS
RideApart

Öhlins Releases New STX Shock For BMW R nineT

Upgrading your motorcycle’s suspension is something you may want to consider if you’re looking to enhance its performance in a competitive environment, or perhaps, offer some adjustability for added comfort. While most mid to premium-tier motorcycles are equipped with suspension components which are adequate for daily use, some folks really just want to maximize the ride quality of their machines while adding some bling in the process.
CARS
RideApart

Honda Expected To Release 30th Anniversary CBR1000RR-R Livery

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary Honda CBR900RR/Fireblade. Designed by Tadao Baba, the Blade boasted 107.5 horsepower and weighed just 4.4 pounds more than the current CBR600. That favorable power-to-weight ratio allowed the CBR900RR to dominate the competition. Over the years, Team Red made the superbike more road...
CARS
RideApart

Meet The Bistella 500, A Mad 10-Cylinder 2-Stroke Custom Bike

Are you the type of person who’s super good at starting projects, but not quite as good at finishing them? If so, then you’re exactly who Czech engineer Marek Foltis wants to encourage. Over the past two and a half years, Foltis has been working to make his dream of a previously unseen motorcycle engine design a reality. In November 2021, he proudly introduced his completed Bistella 500 project to the world.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Wunderlich Launches Aktivcomfort Heated Saddle For BMW R 1250 GS

As we riders in the northern hemisphere grapple with cooler weather, heated gear starts to look extremely attractive. Whether you’ve been eyeing heated grips, heated seats, or heated wearables, there are plenty of options to choose from. If you just want a simple plug-and-play solution that doesn’t require extra fiddling, however, your options narrow a bit.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy