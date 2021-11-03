Someone Please Buy This 1990 Honda NC30 VFR400R Because It's Awesome

Honda is absolutely massive and sells tons of different models all across the globe, many of which we never get to experience. For what feels like ages, we never got to enjoy a true Honda Civic Type R, instead we had to settle for the Civic Si. On Japanese soil, Honda fans get to enjoy all kinds of oddities, and one of our favorites has to be the Honda S660. This little two-door drop-top is not only awesome-looking, but it's turbocharged as well, and is the true baby brother of the legendary Honda S2000. Even though we'll never get to officially purchase these in the States, we can't help but follow the story of this intriguing little car very closely. The latest from Honda is that, despite production officially ending in March this year, the automaker will be restarting production for one final run of 650 units.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO