The last thing Marco Rossi expected to hear at his first NHL training camp was that he had flirted with death. He knew he wasn’t feeling his absolute best upon joining the Minnesota Wild in January 2021, and he knew he felt sluggish after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2020, but he never would have fathomed how dire his situation actually was. Only weeks prior to camp, he had captained Austria at the World Junior Championship, so when he was called prior to his first practice with the Wild and told he was being held out, he was curious about what was going on.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO