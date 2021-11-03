CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'Just Dance 2022' stays in rhythm, shows off a few new moves

By Phil Villarreal
WXYZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. — "Just Dance 2022" is somewhat of a wallflower, content to sit in the background while the flashier holiday releases take up most of the spotlight. Confident in its package of skills and appeal, it's waiting for a tap on the shoulder for those who recognize its...

www.wxyz.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shows off her dance moves in celebratory video amid health scare

Celine Dion had reason to celebrate at the beginning of the week as she marked the anniversary of her song, That's The Way It Is!. To mark the occasion, the Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her singing the hit 22 years ago in the official music video, looking fabulous in a crop top and white trousers.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Ferg Shows Off New Bald Look

It appears that some rappers have grown tired of the hair on their head lately. Just this past weekend, Ye made news appearing at his Sunday Service after shaving his eyebrows off. Now, A$AP Ferg has joined in the fun, shaving all the hair off of his head. Ferg posted...
HAIR CARE
imdb.com

Dancing With the Stars is Joining Rhythm Nation: Next Theme Night is Janet Jackson

Dancing with the Stars fans, this one is all for you. Why? Because next week's DWTS theme is 10s across the board: That's right, the Nov. 8 episode will be Janet Jackson night. The couples will be moving and grooving to some of her most iconic hits, including "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "Together Again." But this isn't the first time fans will witness a Janet Jackson routine. On season 29, in 2020, Skai Jackson danced the Paso Doble to the singer's "If" with partner Alan Bersten. "Even though Janet is an amazing performer, the thing I admire most is that she is an activist," the...
TV SHOWS
stevivor.com

Just Dance 2022 Review: If it ain’t broke…

Just Dance is a long-running franchise with a lot in common with the likes of FIFA, NHL, Madden and Call of Duty. I’ve personally taken a break since Just Dance 2019 after a long dance of loving it, then hating it the next year, then loving it the next and… well, you get the picture. With some features being added and others removed, each iteration boiled down to simple assessment: is this one to get or skip?
THEATER & DANCE
oneedm.com

Jacob Colon’s ‘Made to Move’ Radio Shows Hit New Heights

As we move into the beginning of winter, Jacob Colon keeps it hot with his brand-new collection of shows, check out Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ show which features the best House the scene has to offer. Every week Jacob Colon offers up a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House with hits from rising talents and industry favorites. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Riot Forge reveals new League-themed rhythm game, Hextech Mayhem

League of Legends fans are still shell-shocked after the recent premiere of Riot Games’ newest animated series, Arcane. But people didn’t realize that even more explosive news was on the way. Riot Forge has unveiled a new rhythm runner titled Hextech Mayhem. Developed by Choice Provisions, who also created the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends' Ziggs stars in the new rhythm game

Riot Forge, the publishing label of Riot Games, announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story which is a rhythm platformer that will feature Ziggs, the Hexplosives Expert. The game will be available on PC and Switch but will be missing from PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It's going to be...
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Paula Abdul, 59, Shows Off Her Legendary Dance Moves With Halloween Routine

Paula Abdul choreographed some dance moves with Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Ghostface. Watch the clip!. Only Paula Abdul could lead a dance routine with Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Ghostface. The singer and choreographer, 59, shared a delightful video of herself choreographing some of horror’s top antagonists on Instagram on October 28. Perhaps Hollywood’s next biggest hit is a horror movie musical?
THEATER & DANCE
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks on the NBC singing competition show. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her that it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

"Behind the Apron" Dance Show

Julissa Ortiz at the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre and they're giving us a sneak peek at their newest production! See how you can be one of the first people to see Behind the Apron!
THEATER & DANCE
WXYZ

Clever, challenging shooter 'Deathloop' pushes boundaries with vigor

TUCSON, Ariz. — Leaning heavily on intellect while filled with compelling hunting and escaping action, "Deathloop" is a daring and harrowing shooter that makes you take pause to understand exactly what you're doing and why you're doing it. More than most games of its genre, it makes you feel as...
VIDEO GAMES

