Ford October sales decline but new vehicle lineup bolsters results

By JORDYN GRZELEWSKI
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales were off 4% year-over-year in October, but it posted strong results from new SUVs and trucks in its product lineup and was able to boost inventories amid a lingering shortage of semiconductor chips. Ford sold 175,918 vehicles in its largest market last month, down...

www.kansascity.com

101 WIXX

China vehicle sales fall 9.4% in October – industry body

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales fell in October for a sixth consecutive month, slumping 9.4% from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors disrupts production. Overall sales in the world’s biggest car market were 2.33 million vehicles in October, data from...
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its debut on Wall Street on Wednesday, making the company that has produced less than 200 vehicles worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt 50 percent in its first trades to $119.45 before easing back, taking its market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are not taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. Rivian announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78, in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization.
Ford
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Lineup To Gain Dealer Installed Tube Doors

Shortly after the 2021 Ford Bronco was revealed, some images of tube doors leaked out through the online configurator, and Ford has utilized these doors on a number of concepts to date, including the Trail Rig, and more recently, the Riptide. As Ford Authority reported last November, Ford also filed to trademark “EZ Air” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, (USPTO), which could hint at an open-air door design of some sort. Now, sources familiar with the company’s product plans tell Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford Bronco lineup will gain dealer-installed tube doors.
teslarati.com

Tesla China shows strength with over 54k vehicle sales, 40k exports in October

Gigafactory Shanghai may have been on break for a week last month due to China’s National Day celebrations, but Tesla was still able to maintain a remarkable pace in October nonetheless. As shown by recent figures from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla’s wholesale vehicle figures were still at 54,391 units, with 40,666 being exported abroad.
fordauthority.com

Ford Brazil Sales Drop 88 Percent In October 2021

Ford Brazil sales decreased 88 percent to 1,737 units in October 2021 compared to October 2020 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford EcoSport sales decreased 18.57 percent to 2,530 units. Ford Fiesta sales decreased 83.41 percent to 292 units. Thevehicle has beendiscontinued. Ford Focus sales decreased 82.52...
automotive-fleet.com

Ford Debuts E-Transit Pilot Vehicles

Penske Truck Leasing and National Grid are among the first companies adding preproduction E-Transit vans to their fleets. The early learnings from those pilots will help deployment of the E-Transit into their operations when the vehicle arrives to market early next year, Ford Pro said in a statement. . Penske Truck...
just-auto.com

New Zealand sales rise in October

New Zealand Motor Industry Association data showed October 2021 new vehicle sales rose 16.8% year on year to 13,870 units. Year to date volume was up 37.8% to 136,886 registrations compared to the first 10 months of 2020. October (spring) is traditionally a strong month for new vehicle sales in...
cbtnews.com

Ford October sales results paint a healthy picture of growth

On Wednesday, Ford announced their October 2021 sales results, and the news was of a healthy, thriving carmaker. Though the total vehicle sales are lower than a year ago, Ford is the top-selling automaker for the second month in a row on the strength of faithful truck buyers and new products that are catching warranted […]
