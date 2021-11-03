CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed says it will reduce purchases of bonds as inflation rises, economy recovers following COVID-19 recession

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

In a milestone for the U.S. recovery from the COVID-19 recession, the Federal Reserve agreed Wednesday to gradually dial back the bond-buying stimulus it launched early in the health crisis.

The decision, which has been expected for months, reflects the strides the economy has made, with unemployment falling sharply from its pandemic peak. But it also pointedly reveals the central bank’s growing concern about inflation that has surged in recent months amid supply chain bottlenecks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday the Fed will be patient and hold off on raising rates so the economy can reach full employment but he added officials "won't hesitate" to act if inflation doesn't ease, presumably by the second half of next year.

In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed said, “In light of the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the (Fed’s) goals,” the central bank will reduce its bond purchases by a total of $15 billion a month. Starting this month, it will trim the $80 billion in Treasury bonds it’s buying each month by $10 billion and its $40 billion in mortgage-backed security purchases by $5 billion.

►The Great Resignation: As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

►Backed-up ports: Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

Months ago, the Fed said it would begin scaling back the bond purchases if the economy made “substantial further progress” toward its goals of full employment and 2% inflation. The bond program has swollen the Fed’s balance sheet by more than $4 trillion.

If the Fed sticks to that timetable, the market-friendly purchases would conclude by June 2022. But Wall Street is watching for any hint that the so-called tapering could be accelerated if inflation heats up further. Such a move could clear the way for earlier and faster interest rate hikes in the second half of next year or possibly even sooner.

In a news conference, Powell said the supply constraints and related inflation "have been more prevalent and persistent" than anticipated. "They're on track to persist well into next year," he said.

In its statement, the Fed slightly modified its characterization of inflation, indicating officials believe it may linger longer. It said elevated inflation “largely reflects factors that are expected to be transitory.” Previously, it simply said the higher prices largely reflected transitory factors.

“Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors,” the Fed said.

It added, “Progress on vaccinations and on an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation.”

The Fed also noted that “it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook." That at least leaves the door open for stepping up the tapering of the bond buying if inflation persists or intensifies.

"We are prepared to speed up or slow down the pace of the reduction" in bond purchases, Powell said.

For now and the medium term, Powell is leaning decidedly toward leaving rates at rock bottom to further push down unemployment. "We don't think it's a good time to raise interest rates and that's because we want to see the labor market heal further," he said.

He added he's well aware of the risks the inflation spike poses to "people living paycheck to paycheck."

"We'll be patient but we won't hesitate" to lift rates if soaring inflation doesn't wane.

"At this point, there does not seem to be much urgency" to raising rates to fight off inflation, Bank of America Global Research wrote in a note to clients.

The bond program, which started in March 2020, initially was aimed at thawing out Treasury and mortgage markets that had virtually frozen out of fear and, later, at holding down long-term interest rates and spurring more home buying and other activity. That month, the Fed also slashed its key short-term interest rate to near zero.

Powell again distinguished between the scaling back of the bond purchases and the beginning of rate hikes, which must meet a higher bar. The Fed has vowed to keep its key rate near zero until the economy reaches full employment – a scenario in which virtually anyone who wants a job has one – and inflation tops the 2% target “for some time.”

Investors haven’t been convinced. Fed fund futures markets are predicting two quarter-point rate increases next year based on the assumption that the tapering of the bond program will end in June, or possibly earlier, and as many as three increases in 2023. Powell has said the central bank would be unlikely to lift the benchmark rate while it’s still buying bonds to juice the economy.

As the economy has reopened, unemployment has tumbled from 14.8% in April 2020 to 4.8% in September, though the jobless rate doesn’t entirely reveal whether the economy is close to full employment. Many Americans have stopped looking for work to care for distance-learning children or to avoid contracting COVID-19, among other reasons, and so aren’t counted among the unemployed.

Growth has slowed recently from its robust pace most of this year, rising at just a 2% annual rate in the third quarter and adding 194,000 jobs in September amid a COVID-19 surge linked to the delta variant and the supply chain troubles. But with nearly 80% of Americans age 12 and older now vaccinated and infections declining rapidly, a rebound is forecast. Economists predict the Labor Department Friday will report 450,000 job gains for October and growth of better than 5% in the fourth quarter.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, meanwhile, has climbed from below the 2% target early last year to 4.4% in September. At first, Powell blamed recovery-related price surges for flights and hotel stays, among other goods and services, as well as the supply chain snarls, saying both should soon ease.

Recently, however, the price increases have spread to a broader range of items, including rent, and Powell has acknowledged the supply headaches will last longer than anticipated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fed says it will reduce purchases of bonds as inflation rises, economy recovers following COVID-19 recession

Comments / 0

