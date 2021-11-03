Kent man among multistate drug bust of 16 people

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer has announced 24 arrests with multiple charges connected with three cocaine distribution centers, after a four-month long investigation labeled “Operation Checkmate.”
Through sophisticated surveillance methods and undercover operatives, “Operation Checkmate” was successful in disrupting and dismantling drug distribution activities by the following individuals: Luis Feliz, 41, of New York; James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville; Dale McCord, 44, of Manalapan; MarBrick resident among 24 arrested in cocaine bustk Capichana, 54, of Hazlet; Mark Kelber, 44, of Manalapan; and Andrew Contaldi, 47, of Brick, according to press o¤ cer Bryan Huntenberg.
