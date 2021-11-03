CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kent man among multistate drug bust of 16 people

By Steve Hunter - Kent Reporter
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old Kent man was among 16 indicted after...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

24 people arrested in three-county drug bust

Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York City, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The three drug networks involved were responsible for the import of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine per week into...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Brick man among 24 arrested in cocaine bust

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer has announced 24 arrests with multiple charges connected with three cocaine distribution centers, after a four-month long investigation labeled “Operation Checkmate.” Through sophisticated surveillance methods and undercover operatives, “Operation Checkmate” was successful in disrupting and dismantling drug distribution activities by the following individuals: Luis Feliz, 41, of New York; James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville; Dale McCord, 44, of Manalapan; MarBrick resident among 24 arrested in cocaine bustk Capichana, 54, of Hazlet; Mark Kelber, 44, of Manalapan; and Andrew Contaldi, 47, of Brick, according to press o¤ cer Bryan Huntenberg.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS 46

MASSIVE DRUG BUST: 7 people arrested, drugs, firearms, cash seized

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A shocking discovery and drug bust by Atlanta police has led to the arrest of seven people, a mix of gang members and felons in southwest Altanta. In September, the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received multiple tips through Crime Stoppers regarding illegal activity along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested after meth bust in Dowagiac

A man and woman have been arrested on drug-related charges in Cass County, and more arrests could be coming. Agents with the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of West High Street in Dowagiac on suspicion that the use and sale of illegal drugs was taking place.
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
newspressnow.com

Two people charged after drug bust in Eldon

ELDON, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are charged in Miller County following a drug bust in Eldon last week. According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, Anthony Mitchell, 43, and Adrienne Edington, 28, were arrested on Oct. 19 at a home in the 700 block of W. Brockman Avenue.
ELDON, MO
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced in Fox Valley drug bust

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Menasha man has been sentenced for possessing more than $40,000 worth of methamphetamine. Prosecutors say Tony Weaver, 45, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision. "Methamphetamine has devastated many lives and families throughout Wisconsin," Fond du Lac County District Attorney...
MENASHA, WI
KREX

Major Drug Bust at Multiple Homes in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – (KREX) There were drug busts at several homes in Mesa County as the Sheriff’s office assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency in taking down illegal grow operations. Law enforcement could be seen removing plant after plant from several homes prior to arresting a suspect. A search warrant tied to an ongoing case […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
WSAZ

2 arrested in city drug bust

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in West Huntington. Brandy Barlock, 33, of Huntington, and Sergio Washington, 26, of Michigan were taken into custody after a search warrant of the home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue West, according to a city news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fredericksburg.today

Big drug bust in Spotsy

In May 2021, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began an investigation into David Sparks, 52-year-old male of Spotsylvania related to the distribution of cocaine. The investigation which spanned several months concluded on October 25, 2021 with the arrest of Mr. Sparks for Felony Distribution of a controlled substance.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Newport Plain Talk

Multiple arrests made in recent drug busts

COCKE COUNTY—Since September 1, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has implemented its own narcotics team that consist of three full-time officers and one that will assist when needed by the narcotics captain. This team has been working known drug areas and has made several drug busts and arrests in recent...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Man And Woman Arrested, Facing Charges Following Washington Drug Bust

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested and are facing numerous charges following a drug bust in the city of Washington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says its Fugitive Warrant Unit and other Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in Washington on Thursday. Officials say Nyieka Speer was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and Delivery Of A Controlled Substance. She was found in possession of crack cocaine, was arrested, and was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Devon Mims-Carter was also in the residence and found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, a scale, and cash. He was also taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. Both are facing drug-related charges.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
radio7media.com

Colbert County Drug Bust

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT TACTICAL TEAM RECENTLY ASSISTED THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ON A SEARCH WARRANT WHICH RESULTED IN APPROXIMATELY SEVEN THOUSAND OLLARS BEING SEIZED. OTHER ITEMS RECOVERED INCLUDE 4 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 71 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA, 71 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA AND 2 HANDGUNS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxnebraska.com

Kearney man sentenced in federal court following 2020 drug bust

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after his role in an October 2020 drug bust. Jeremy Gerdes, 37, will serve 50 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
KEARNEY, NE
kjluradio.com

One man arrested after drug bust in Fulton

One man is faces drug charges after officers search a home in Fulton. The Fulton Police Department says officers served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West 7th Street around 6:00 this morning. They found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A Fulton man, Timothy Brauner,...
FULTON, MO
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Citizen Assist Cleveland PD with Large Drug Bust

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 12:13 pm, Officer J. Skipworth was patrolling the area of Lincoln Street and N. San Jacinto Avenue. Officer Skipworth observed a Maroon in color 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up leave a game room located at 307 N. San Jacinto Avenue. The vehicle drove to the corner of N. San Jacinto Avenue and Booth Street, where the driver ran the stop sign.
CLEVELAND, TX
KIMT

Four sentenced for Winneshiek County drug bust

DECORAH, Iowa – Four people have now been sentenced over the discovery of a “large amount” of narcotics in Winneshiek County. The Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a disturbance in Ossian on April 12. Deputies said they found Michael Foland and Joshua Koller intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm. That led to the search of an apartment and vehicle where investigators said a large amount of marijuana and prescription pills along with scales and packaging materials were found.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy