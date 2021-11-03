Kent man among multistate drug bust of 16 people

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested and are facing numerous charges following a drug bust in the city of Washington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says its Fugitive Warrant Unit and other Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in Washington on Thursday. Officials say Nyieka Speer was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and Delivery Of A Controlled Substance. She was found in possession of crack cocaine, was arrested, and was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Devon Mims-Carter was also in the residence and found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, a scale, and cash. He was also taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. Both are facing drug-related charges.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO