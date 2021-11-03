Montserrat College board chair killed in bike crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Radio host and podcaster Maze Jackson was carjacked Tuesday morning in the South Loop, leaving him “in a complete state of shock.” A suspect has now been arrested and charged. Jackson, a longtime political analyst who hosts the morning show on WBGX 1570AM, was stopped at a red light at 24th and State Streets around 10:30 a.m., when a work truck hit his Porsche from behind, according to police and a post on Jackson’s Facebook page. Police said when both Jackson and the other driver got out of their vehicles, the other driver jumped in Jackson’s car. Jackson said he...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO