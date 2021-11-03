Montserrat College board chair killed in bike crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Radio host and podcaster Maze Jackson was carjacked Tuesday morning in the South Loop, leaving him “in a complete state of shock.”
A suspect has now been arrested and charged.
Jackson, a longtime political analyst who hosts the morning show on WBGX 1570AM, was stopped at a red light at 24th and State Streets around 10:30 a.m., when a work truck hit his Porsche from behind, according to police and a post on Jackson’s Facebook page.
Police said when both Jackson and the other driver got out of their vehicles, the other driver jumped in Jackson’s car. Jackson said he...
Comments / 0