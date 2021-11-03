4th Annual Winter Carnival Coming To Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

After it began to spread and take hold in nearly every corner of the country, including here in the Tri-State, the COVID pandemic forced nearly every organization to cancel annual events they had conducted for years in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Thankfully, after a spike in cases in late summer due to the Delta variant, we're once again seeing case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths from the virus continue to decline across the area which has led to many, if not all, of those same organizations, bring their beloved events back. That includes the West Side Nut Club who announced Tuesday on Facebook, their popular Santa Land Christmas event will be back for the 2021 holiday season.

