Vanderburgh County, IN

4th Annual Winter Carnival Coming To Vanderburgh County 4-H Center

By Travis Sams
 7 days ago
Once again this year, the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center will host a Winter Carnival that you and the family are invited to be a part of. During the fall months, there were so many places that we could visit in the Evansville area such as fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes,...

West Side Nut Club’s ‘Santa Land’ Returning to Franklin Street in December

After it began to spread and take hold in nearly every corner of the country, including here in the Tri-State, the COVID pandemic forced nearly every organization to cancel annual events they had conducted for years in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Thankfully, after a spike in cases in late summer due to the Delta variant, we're once again seeing case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths from the virus continue to decline across the area which has led to many, if not all, of those same organizations, bring their beloved events back. That includes the West Side Nut Club who announced Tuesday on Facebook, their popular Santa Land Christmas event will be back for the 2021 holiday season.
Red Cross of Southwest Indiana Career Fair Set for November 23rd

The Southwest Indiana Red Cross doesn't always want just your blood. They'd also like to have you as a whole to be a part of their team. We've partnered with the Evansville chapter for their upcoming Career & Volunteer Fair taking place at their headquarters on the corner of Stockwell Road and the Lloyd Expressway on Tuesday, November 23rd from Noon until 6:00 PM. The Red Cross will be looking for someone like you to join their mission of saving lives and helping others in times of need. For example, after natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes, or when a family has lost everything in a house fire.
Downtown Evansville Indiana to Welcome City’s First Insomnia Cookies Location

Downtown Evansville will soon be looking - and tasting - a little sweeter as we learn that a new cookie shop will be taking occupancy of a Main Street building. According to a recent post to social media from Evansville 411 News, Insomnia Cookies will be adding Evansville to its growing list of nearly 200 locations across the country. The new Insomnia Cookie location will be going into the Innovation Pointe building located at 318 Main Street.
Drive Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2021

Louisville has so many things to offer visitors during the holiday season, and one thing that would be worth the drive is their annual Winter Woods Spectacular. As you know, the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a Halloween-themed event held in Iroquois Park full of breathtaking pumpkins carved to highlight all things Halloween. As soon as that is over, event planners start building and decorating for their Christmas event called the Winer Woods Spectacular. If you have never been to Iroquois Park to see the holiday light show, you will want to make plans to attend in 2021!
Indiana Dog Is Looking For Somone That Gives Good Belly Rubs, Only To Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I'm Betsy, and I'm 4 years old. I am heartworm positive, not good around cats, and would really like to be the only dog in the home. I LOVE to play with stuffed toys, especially my candy cane and turtle in the video. I'm really a great dog, I'm just waiting for a pet-free home. I do well during Cardio for Canines and Mutts Morning Out programs. My adoption fee is $150 which includes all the standard stuff. VHS will even treat my heartworms at no expense to you. Please give me a chance.
Stock Up on These Indiana Winter Essentials Before It Snows

Last year when we had that crazy snow that kept my kid home for two weeks, I realized that she had grown out of her snowsuit. This. Was. A. Problem. There weren't any available in stores and shipping was delayed because of the snow. I improvised with these DIY snow pants. That article was truly the highlight of my career. Not.
West Side Nut Club Announces 2021 Half Pot Winner

It's hard to believe, but it's been a full 30 days since the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2021 Fall Festival Half Pot drawing on the night of Saturday, October 9th. The 30-day mark is significant because it's the final day for whoever holds the winning number to come forward and claim their prize. During a press conference Monday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets, members of the Club officially announced the winner had claimed their prize.
Legendary Cursed Tree In Kentucky Looks Like The Head Of A Donkey

Nature provides us with visions of things we know. It shapes-shifts ordinally things into something else. Like clouds, rocks and trees can take on different shapes too. Have you ever seen a face in knots of wood planks, or on the bark of a tree? My brother and I used to make a game out of it. We would go around the barn lot and talk to the faces like they were people. When we went on vacation, to a state park, we would see who could find the most faces.
Boonville Is Home To The Oldest Christmas Parade In Indiana [2021 Event Details]

The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade and they expect it to be so big this year that they have extended the route. Boonville has a few claims to fame. There's Jeremy Spencer, the former drummer of rock band Five Finger Death Punch, Benjamin Bradley, who is the host of the Netflix series Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, and then me...host of the Afternoon Show on 99.5 WKDQ (I had to throw that in there for the fun of it). One other thing that the city is proud to have as a claim to fame is its annual Christmas Parade.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Are Back In Kentucky and Indiana Stores

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year because Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes have officially returned to stores!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. Well, thanks to a Facebook post from my friend, we have discovered that Christmas Tree Cakes are back and ready for your consumption...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
Indiana Cat Is Full of Sass and Sugar, but a Little Shy [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Sassy. I've been at the VHS since April. When you first meet me, I'm very shy. I'm much more friendly now that I've been living in the office with Penny. I'm only a year old, always sweet, but can be shy and nervous. I love other cats and I need to go to a home with other cats (or be adopted along with another cat). :-)
