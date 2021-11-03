Police rush to protect comic book artists after threats over bisexual Superman

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Best Superhero Costumes Here’s what some of...
DC Comics’ Superman vs Lobo continues this Tuesday, and we have a preview of the second issue for you here; check it out…. Superman and Lobo’s dreams come true! But maybe it’s not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!
Cleveland is a city on the side of a lake with a rich history in graphic novels and comic books. It is where Superman was created, after all. And there are three artists working to diversify the local and national industry, one drawing at a time.
Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
There are a few ways to read "Wolverine" these days. That goes for every Marvel X-book. We'll stick with "Wolverine" for the example but it also applies to the "X-Men," "X-Force," etc. A person can read the books on a monthly issue-by-issue basis. Marvel issues collections of each title. The...
Mephisto may be one of Marvel's most iconic, enduring villains - and that's no surprise considering he's based on the archetype of the Christian devil, pretty much the most iconic 'villain' in religion, folklore, and in some cases, even as a metaphorical force in world history. Marvel's comic book take...
One woman's search for her missing son puts her on the path to a teenager who just might be descended from heavenly, cannibalistic giants in the new horror comic book series Daisy. Written and illustrated by Colin Lorimer, the first issue of Daisy will be released on December 8th from Dark Horse Comics, and we caught up with Lorimer in a new Q&A feature to discuss what readers can expect from his new five-issue series, how he approaches the creative process of making a comic book, and the heavenly and hellish influences that inspired him while creating Daisy.
DC Comics’ Superman ’78 continues this Tuesday with the release of the third issue of the six-part series, and you can check out the official preview here…. In order to save Metropolis, Superman must surrender to Brainiac or watch his city burn to the ground! After being taken aboard Brainiac’s ship, Superman finds a shocking piece of his past that changes his entire future!
DC Comics releases Batman/Superman Authority Special #1 this Tuesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here…. Following Mongul’s brazen attack on Earth, Superman’s world has been turned upside down: conflict between Atlantis and the surface world, the discovery of an immensely powerful new element, dead refugees with mysterious ties to Krypton, and expulsion from the Justice League!
DC releases Action Comics #1036 this coming Tuesday; check out the official preview here…. THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE!
