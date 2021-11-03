Police rush to protect comic book artists after threats over bisexual Superman

DC Comics’ Superman vs Lobo continues this Tuesday, and we have a preview of the second issue for you here; check it out…. Superman and Lobo’s dreams come true! But maybe it’s not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO