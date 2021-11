The wind down of Zillow Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ZG) iBuying business announced last week has thrown new scrutiny onto the direct-homebuying business. Inability to predict home prices amid a volatile market was the key reason cited by Zillow for its exit from the iBuying business, a closely-watched segment of the residential real estate market. The program's shutdown, and subsequent expected layoffs of one-quarter of Zillow's staff, prompt questions about how sensitive the iBuying model could be to swings in the overall housing market.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO