Iconic Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme store torn down to make way for new one

Iconic Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme store torn down to make way for a new one The remnants of iconic Krispy Kreme donut store along Ponce de Leon Avenue in midtown Atlanta have now come down. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — The remnants of the iconic Krispy Kreme donut store along Ponce de Leon Avenue in midtown Atlanta have now come down.

The store has caught fire twice since February, with the first time being ruled arson by fire investigators. On Wednesday, a backhoe brought down what was left of the store.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday that a temporary, pop-up shop will be set up at the Ponce site in time for the holidays.

“Krispy Kreme plans to retain and refurbish some of the elements and features of the historic Ponce de Leon shop, including the iconic sign, as part of a new, permanent shop that will be built and opened in 2022,” the company said in a news release.

The iconic store has sat at the Ponce de Leon Avenue location since 1965.

After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen doughnuts to Atlanta churches.

The store was closed for two months in 2003 as it underwent a big renovation that included installing the conveyer belt to make their legendary fresh “Hot” doughnuts.

It almost closed a number of times throughout the years, which prompted former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal to buy the historic doughnut shop in 2016.

In February, the store was intentionally set on fire. The fire gutted the back of the building. Inside, everything was burned except for a handful of doughnuts.

David Trevino reminisced about the 90s when he was a college student and would stop by whether the “hot” light was on or not.

“Well, it didn’t matter. If you wanted doughnuts, you got doughnuts,” Trevino said.

In July, the business was in the process of rebuilding so it could reopen when it caught fire again. A cause still has yet to be determined.

Business owners in the area are glad the fires didn’t spread but remain concerned that people may be targeting the landmark.

Fire investigators have a $10,000 reward out for information on a suspect.

©2021 Cox Media Group