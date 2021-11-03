Is There a Shortage of Food Service Staff on Campus?

Southern University campus dining has found ways to make the dining hall experience more diverting. This semester they celebrated vegetarian day, Hispanic heritage month, and implemented fit Fridays. Campus dining has formed several interactive ways for the students to enjoy the dining facilities. “We plan to get some students to vote on a few different themed dining pop-ups to see what type of events they might like to see this semester as well,” stated Brandon Lindsey Marketing Manager at Southern University. There are currently about 100 active employees for dining services. That are prepared to actively serve the students. The Covid-19 protocols for the dining facilities are aligned with university policies for all campus dining faculty and staff.
