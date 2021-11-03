Is There a Shortage of Food Service Staff on Campus?

Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) Director of School Nutrition Beth Morris spoke with area media to discuss the innovative ways in which LCS is staying ahead of anticipated supply chain shortages that are being experienced in school systems nationwide. Mrs. Morris mentioned how planning ahead for food shortages has allowed her team to seek creative means to make sure LCS students receive a balanced breakfast and lunch each school day. This involves working in unison with local businesses such as Flowers Foods to prepare from scratch menu items which in turn make up for food items that are not available due to the shortages. It’s the goal of her department to make sure all LCS students can depend on having well balanced nutritious meals available to them everyday.

